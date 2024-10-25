Photos: Sherie Rene Scott & Nicholas Christopher's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opening Night

Get Tickets from: $74

Last night, three-time Tony Award Nominated star Sherie Rene Scott (Last Five Years original production, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Everyday Rapture) and Broadway star Nicholas Christopher (Jelly’s Last Jam, Hamilton, Sweeney Todd) had their celebratory opening night performance as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, along with Daria Pilar Redus and Hailey Thomas, who recently joined the cast as Urchins. See photos here!

They are currently joined in the cast by Stephen DeRosa (On the Town) as Mushnik, James Carpinello (Rock of Ages) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Johnny Newcomb, Jeff Sears, Camryn Hampton, Melissa Victor, Christine Wanda, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Zakiya Baptiste, and Michael Iannucci.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. T