Video: Jason Alexander in Rehearsal for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at La Mirada Theatre

Rehearsals have begun for La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's upcoming production of Fiddler on the Roof starring Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander as “Tevye”. Check out footage from inside the room below!

The production will begin previews on Friday, November 8 and run through Sunday, December 1, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.



Then legendary musical about family, love, faith, and “Tradition,” features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, original Broadway production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, originally produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince, musical direction by Alby Potts, choreography by Lee Martino and direction by Lonny Price.

A Broadway classic! Overflowing with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration which raises its cup to joy! To love!

To life!

Joining Jason Alexander as “Tevye,” the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will also feature: Valerie Perri as “Golde,” Rachel Ravel as “Tzeitel,” Alanna J. Smith as “Hodel,” Emerson Glick as “Chava,” Cameron Mabie as “Motel,” Remy Laifer as “Perchik,” Sawyer Patterson as “Fyedka,” Eileen T’Kaye as “Yente,” Ron Orbach as “Lazar Wolf,” Gregory North as “Constable,” Catherine Last as “Shprintze,” Ava Giselle Field as “Bielke,” David Prottas as “The Fiddler” & “Yussel,” Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Mordcha,” Hayden Kharrazi as “Mendel,” Ryan Dietz as “Avram,” Marc Moritz as “Rabbi,” Daniel Stromfeld as “Nachum,” Jean Kauffman as “Grandma Tzeitel”, Gwen Hollander as “Fruma-Sarah,” Dana Weisman as “Shaindel,” and Hannah Nicole Sedlacek as “Fredel,” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cannarella , Michael James, Bruno Koskoff, Gavin Leahy, Mark C. Reis, Michalis Schinas, Chad A. Vaught, and Michael Wells. The Swings are Bailey Herskowitz, Charley Rowan McCain, and Donovan Mendelovitz.