Liza Minnelli Documentary to Receive Theatrical Release in 2025

The Liza Minnelli documentary has found a home. Deadline reports that Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, the new documentary centering on the Broadway legend, has been acquired by Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber. They also confirm that the film is expected to have a theatrical run in 2025, first at New York's IFC Center and then nationwide. The world premiere screening of the film took place earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The documentary brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza’s life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. Liza confronts a range of personal and professional challenges on the way to becoming a bonafide legend. Over the years, Liza seeks out extraordinary mentors: Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse. They all help her transform from a performer with boundless raw talent and famous parents into a mature, beautifully polished, superstar of stage and screen.

Liza takes the world by storm in films ("Cabaret", "New York, New York", "Arthur"), television specials ("Liza with a Z"), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows ("The Act", "Chicago", "Liza’s at the Palace"). Her influence extends into fashion, nightlife, art and culture. Along the way, Liza earned an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys, a Grammy – and the undeniable status of living legend. The movie features interviews with Minnelli, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Lorna Luft and more.