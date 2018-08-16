Trevor Nunn Will Stage London Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The Menier Chocolate Factory today announces a major revival of one of the world's most-beloved musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof in a new staging by Trevor Nunn. The production opens on 5 December, with previews from 23 November, and runs until 9 March. Booking opens for supporters of the Menier on 28 August, with public booking on 5 September.

This joyous and heart-breaking story of the travails of Tevye the milkman, his wife and five daughters features such classic songs as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and remains a heart-warming celebration To Life - L'chaim!

The first London production of Fiddler on the Roof opened in February 1967 at Her Majesty's Theatre; and the most recent London production opened in May 2007 at the Savoy Theatre with Henry Goodman as Tevye.

Fiddler of Roof sees Trevor Nunn renew his collaboration with the Menier - he previously directed Lettice and Lovage, Love in Idleness (also West End), A Little Night Music(also West End and Broadway) and Aspects of Love for the company. From 1968 to 1986, Trevor Nunn was the youngest ever Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, directing over thirty productions, including most of the Shakespeare canon, as well as Nicholas Nickleby and Les Misérables. From 1997 to 2003, he was Artistic Director of the National Theatre, where his productions included Troilus and Cressida, Oklahoma!, The Merchant of Venice, Summerfolk, My Fair Lady, A Streetcar Named Desire, Anything Goes and Love's Labour's Lost. He has directed the world premières of Tom Stoppard's plays Arcadia, The Coast of Utopia and Rock n Roll; and of Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express and Aspects of Love by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Other theatre includes Timon of Athens, Skellig (Young Vic); The Lady From The Sea (Almeida Theatre); Hamlet, Richard II, Inherit the Wind (The Old Vic), A Little Night Music (Menier Chocolate Factory, West End and Broadway), Cyrano de Bergerac, Kiss Me Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre); Heartbreak House, Flare Path, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Tempest (Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Scenes from a Marriage (Coventry & St James), All That Fall (Jermyn Street & New York); A Chorus of Disapproval and Relative Values (West End). Work for television includes Antony and Cleopatra, The Comedy of Errors, Macbeth, Three Sisters, Othello,The Merchant of Venice and King Lear, and on film, Hedda, Lady Jane and Twelfth Night.

Booking opens for supporters of the Menier on 28 August, with public booking on 5 September

Dates: 23 November 2018 - 9 March 2019

For the performance schedule, please see the website

Box Office: 020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You