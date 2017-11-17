Melissa Errico to 'Sing Sondheim' in Fall Encore at Feinstein's/54 Below Tonight

After a sold-out engagement earlier this year, Tony Award-nominated singer, actress and writer Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight and tomorrow, November 17 & 18 at 7pm with her acclaimed concert "Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim," lending her gorgeous voice to the music & lyrics of Stephen Sondheim.

With numbers from Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, A Little Night Music and songs from shows she has starred in, the concert is one no Sondheim or Broadway fan should miss!

"I'm really happy to come back and revisit this concert which was such a surprisingly satisfying evening in June" says Errico, who did a lot of research while developing this special show by watching and listening to everything about Sondheim she could get her hands on.

Tickets are $40-$80 & can be purchased at www.54Below.com or by phone at 646-476-3551.

From the Feinstein's/54 Below performance earlier this year, BroadwayWorld wrote, "Her show took audiences on a journey that transcended vocal craft...with a magic that lifted the audience far off the ground...through Errico's unique combination of insights and talent (and her surprising gift for gutsy humor), she manages to make Sondheim both profound and engaging and, most importantly, entertaining and enjoyable."

Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration. She has since gone on to perform many tribute concerts for Sondheim at such venues as Lincoln Center, Symphony Space and The Natural History Museum. Errico was honored to co-star as Clara in Passion at Classic Stage Company. In the 2016 Encores! season, Melissa tackled one of Sondheim's most controversial heroines as Leona in Do I Hear A Waltz?

Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico has established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording and concert artist. She has starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas and Amour; as well as the first national tour of Les Miserables. At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she has starred in The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and Camelot. Her solo CDs include, Blue Like That (EMI/Capitol Records), Lullabies & Wildflowers (VMG/Universal), Legrand Affair (Ghostlight/Sony) and What About Today? Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below (Broadway Records; CD & DVD). She has starred in plays by Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Wally Shawn.

Television roles include the series Central Park West by Darren Star, recurring roles on Stephen Soderbergh's The Knick (Catherine) and Showtime's Billions (June).

She has collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the revival of Sunday In the Park With George (Dot/ Marie) at The Kennedy Center, followed by John Doyle's production of Passion (Clara) for which she was nominated for a sixth Drama Desk Award; and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores! production of Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center.

Last season, she reprised the role of Sharon in a smash hit off-Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre which was extended many times, received rave reviews and was filmed in January 2017 for The Lincoln Center Library. This summer she starred in Kiss Me, Kate with The Bay Street Theater in The Hamptons.

Melissa has served on The National Endowment for the Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times and Cristina Cuomo's Purist. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters and a Yorkie named Pepper. For more information, visit www.MelissaErrico.com.

