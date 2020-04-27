Melissa Errico, Tony Walton and More Announced For Irish Rep's MEET THE MAKERS May Lineup

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today the May lineup for their online series Meet the Makers. A digital series of conversations with scholars and Irish Rep artists discussing their work and theatre in general, Meet the Makers offers a behind-the-scenes look at Irish history, theatre and the creative process. Episodes are released every Thursday at 1pm EST throughout the COVID-19 hiatus. The lineup for the month of May is below, with additional programming to be released in the weeks that follow. Follow the hashtags #IRTMeettheMakers and #IrishRepOnline for Meet the Makers updates and new videos. All videos, including those released in April, will also live on Irish Rep's website: www.irishrep.org/meetthemakers.

MEET THE MAKERS - May 2020

Thursday May 7 - Meet the Maker: Tony Walton

Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Tony Walton (Pippin, Guys and Dolls), in conversation with Irish Rep Artistic Director Charlotte Moore and Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly, will discuss his career as a designer and director and his decades-long relationship to Irish Repertory Theatre.

Thursday May 14 - Meet the Makers: Set Designers

Henry Hewes Design and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), Henry Hewes Design Award winner James Morgan (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) and Helen Hayes Award winner James Noone (London Assurance) in conversation with Artistic Director Charlotte Moore.

Thursday May 21 - Meet the Makers: The Dead, 1904

A conversation with co-adaptor and producer Jean Hanff Korelitz, producer Nina Korelitz, co-adaptor Paul Muldoon, Great Performances Catering Founder and CEO Liz Neumark and director Ciarán O'Reilly.

Music director John Bell, choreographer Barry McNabb and director Charlotte Moore, the team behind countless musical revivals at Irish Rep, including Finian's Rainbow and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, in conversation with leading lady Melissa Errico (Sharon in Finian's Rainbow; Daisy/Melinda in On A Clear Day).

In response to COVID-19, Irish Rep also recently launched the ongoing initiative The Show Must Go Online, a series of homemade videos on their social media channels of Irish Rep company members performing their favorite songs, poems and monologues from Irish & Irish American plays, poets and musicians. The Show Must Go Online is hosted by Irish Rep company member Michael Mellamphy (The O'Casey Cycle, The Seafarer) and features Irish Rep company members and friends such as Gabriel Byrne, Melissa Errico, KT Sullivan, Bill Irwin and more. All videos also live on Irish Rep's website: www.irishrep.org/theshowmustgoonline.

