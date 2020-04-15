Megan Hilty To Take Part in Online Conversation With Dramaversity

Megan Hilty will be taking part in a one-hour in-depth online conversation with Dramaversity creator Scot Pankey on April 27 at 2pm EDT. Topics will include creating art, building a thriving career, and inspiration. The lucky students will also be able to ask questions of the actress in real time.

Dramaversity is an online drama academy that gives students of all ages access to world class performance training from any computer or smart device, from anywhere in the world. The student creates a free account, which keeps them updated on upcoming courses. Upon purchasing a class, the student receives a link that allows them to join other classmates. Before the lesson begins, they receive another reminder. To join the video conference, they click the link at the start time and join in on the course. Classes include instruction in acting, singing, dancing, and in-depth conversations with successful performers and creators.

Megan Hilty starred on Broadway as Glinda in Wicked, Doralee in 9 to 5: The Musical, and was nominated for a Tony for her hilarious performance as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off. She was also seen as Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun at New York's City Center. Megan recently won accolades for her portrayal of Patsy Cline in the Lifetime Television Movie "Patsy and Loretta" opposite Jessie Mueller and you cheered her as the ambitious Ivy Lynn on the NBC series "SMASH!" Her concert "Live From Lincoln Center" is continually aired on PBS, and her solo evenings on stage at the Café Carlyle are legendary.

Scot Pankey is going on his 11th year of teaching in a public school and his 25th year in education. He is a theatre teacher in Houston, Texas, and was educated with a BS degree in Musical Theatre from Lees McRae College. He continued his studies at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and NYU, then studied acting at Beverly Hills Playhouse and HB Studios in New York. One of Scot's proudest moments was when his students produced a video of his students dancing to "Uptown Funk" that went viral. The video was seen all over the world and was featured on "Good Morning America," "The TODAY Show," E! News, and countless others.

An Online Conversation with Megan Hilty

Monday, April 27 at 2pm EDT

Dramaversity.com

$39





