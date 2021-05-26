Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Joshua Thompson Misses the Enthusiasm of Live Performance

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Contestant Joshua Thompson shares more about his charity, why he applied for Next on Stage, and a memory from seeing Bare performed at an all state competition!

Share a memory from seeing a production!

One of my favorite memories from seeing a stage production was watching a North Carolina All State production of Bare the musical played by High School Students. This experience was so special to me because the show expressed so much love and pain completely raw and it reminded how much I love theatre and spilling my emotions and heart to an audience.

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked No Kid Hungry Charity Organization because it would help provide critical grants, supplies, and technical assistance to provide kids in need with meals. I would love to give back and donate so that children won't have to worry about their next meals.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for the Next on Stage competition because I knew it was going to be a great way to showcase my talent, learn, and observe! I love getting my hands in anything that involves theatre and I was so excited when I found out about this wonderful competition. I miss the enthusiasm and adrenaline of performing and I knew I would get the exact feeling from entering in this competition.

