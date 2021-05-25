Meet the Students of Next on Stage: For Tory Vagasy, WICKED Changed Her Life

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Tory Vagasy shares more about her charity and the first time she saw Wicked! Plus, she gives a shoutout!

Check out Tory's latest performance HERE.

What charity did you pick and why?

Camp Boggy Creek, as someone with Juvenille Rheumatoid Arthritis I grew up going there and they shaped me into the person I am today.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production.

First time seeing Wicked, I was probably seven. It changed my life and I knew I wanted to be up on that stage one day.

Give a shoutout!

Thank you to anyone who's supported me this far and the competition!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!