Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Meet the Students of Next on Stage: For Tory Vagasy, WICKED Changed Her Life

Tory is singing for Camp Boggy Creek!

May. 25, 2021  

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Tory Vagasy shares more about her charity and the first time she saw Wicked! Plus, she gives a shoutout!

Check out Tory's latest performance HERE.

What charity did you pick and why?

Camp Boggy Creek, as someone with Juvenille Rheumatoid Arthritis I grew up going there and they shaped me into the person I am today.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production.

First time seeing Wicked, I was probably seven. It changed my life and I knew I wanted to be up on that stage one day.

Give a shoutout!

Thank you to anyone who's supported me this far and the competition!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
John Bolton
John Bolton
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino

Related Articles
Meet Top 10 Contestant Jamishay! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 10 Contestant Jamishay! - Next on Stage

Meet Top 10 Contestant Mia! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 10 Contestant Mia! - Next on Stage

Meet Top 10 Contestant David! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 10 Contestant David! - Next on Stage

Meet Top 10 Contestant Ty-Gabriel! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 10 Contestant Ty-Gabriel! - Next on Stage


More Hot Stories For You