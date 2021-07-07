Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Will Connolly Wants YOU to Book a Shoutout!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway vet Will Connolly, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I haven't received any yet! Looking forward to it.

Who are you a super fan of?

Bryan Cranston, Edie Falco, David Lynch, Thom Yorke, Anton Chekhov, John Swartzwelder, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and all SIX of The Beatles (including George Martin and Billy Preston).

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm allergic to cats!

Broadway is coming back! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

I've been improving my culinary skills since the lockdown, and I'd love more time to expand my cooking game. It's such a beautiful intersection between science and creative expression, it may be my new favorite art form.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Springsteen on Broadway.

Will Connolly - Broadway: ONCE (Jacobs Theater). Off-Broadway & Regional: ONCE (NYTW, A.R.T.), AFTER THE BLAST (LCT3), CLUELESS: THE MUSICAL (The New Group), THIS AIN'T NO DISCO (Atlantic Theater), BE MORE CHILL (Two River Theater), and others. Co-Writer/Composer of FLY BY NIGHT (Playwrights Horizons, Dallas Theater Center). Will is a Drama Desk Award nominee & Carbonell Award recipient. He received his MFA from Yale School of Drama, and BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.