Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Samantha Pauly Is Counting Down to the Return of SIX

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know one of the reigning queens of Broadway, Samantha Pauly, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I had some people ask me to create a shoutout video where I had to learn lyrics they'd written for a well known song for their friend's birthday. It was a very cute idea! I also always love when people specifically ask for my greyhound Dale to be in the videos I make.

Who are you a super fan of?

I am a super fan of Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, and Julia Murney.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I hate cheese, I think it's disgusting. I only like it on pizza!

When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

Probably cry! I've missed SIX and the girls so much. It'll be really nice when we get an official return date.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

As silly as it sounds, if I had to be in the audience of any show, I'd want to somehow perform in SIX but also be watching it from the audience at the same time. The audience on that first night we return is going to be nuts.

Samantha Pauly most recently appeared on Broadway in SIX the Musical as Katherine Howard. West End credits include Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination).