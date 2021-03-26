Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Drew Gasparini Shares His Plans for THE KARATE KID!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know composer extraordinaire Drew Gasparini, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

The craziest (in a terrific way) was getting a request to do a cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Killing In The Name Of", but the most fun one so far has been seeing a request come from my hometown. My older brother Danny is an elementary school teacher in the Bay Area where I'm from, and the mother of one of his students hit me up beaming with hometown pride saying her family had been following my career and she had nothing but lovely things to say. It was cool to see my hometown in the Bay Area reach out and share some love.

Who are you a super fan of?

I am a super fan of Danny Burstein because of his humility and the kindness he exudes - in an industry where people are so very far up each other's butts, Danny comes right down to earth to be human. Not to mention he is a tremendous actor and every role he's played on stage is basically a masterclass in performing.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I have a weirdly "open book" policy with my fans. I put everything about me into my songwriting, but I suppose one thing I don't mention in my songs is that I'm a nervous pooper. Public restrooms cause me a great deal of anxiety. So.... yeah.... that's something people might not know about me.

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

Buy tickets to a Broadway show, support the theatre community, and then I guess I would work like hell with my producers to get The Karate Kid on it's feet ASAP (which is already part of the plan).

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Any of the shows that didn't get to officially open before the shutdown, and all the shows that are taking the brave steps to be one of the first new shows on Broadway after such an impactful moment in our history. A show that has never been seen.

Drew Gasparini is an award-winninga?? musical theatre composer/lyricist, a singer/songwriter, and a teacher. Drew was a contributing songwriter on season 2 of NBC's Smash, and wrote the score for the infamous SuperBowl ad, "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" (starring Michael C Hall). Currently Drew is writing the scores for the Broadway-bound adaptations of "The Karate Kid," "Its Kind of a Funny Story," and "Night Shift."