Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims

The Top 3 contestants will be announced on today, December 22, 2023.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 3 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4 Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024. 

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Josiah Sims from Memphis, Tennessee.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love having the opportunity to take the audience on a journey during a performance and find it to be one of the best forms for communicating a message. Performing allows us to cover issues that words would not be able to convey. I love having the chance to share the gifts that God has given me!

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Lindsay Krosnes, Scott Sturtevant, Lisa & Mark Young, and Gregg Busch.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

Yes! The power that eyes have to convey the message and emotions are stronger than what we do vocally!

Share a fun fact about yourself! 

I had the blessing of participating in the Open Jar Institute in 2021!

Watch Josiah's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3: 

Week 2:

Week 1:



RELATED STORIES

1
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Braxton Offor from Henrico, Virginia.

2
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Colin OConnor Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Colin O'Connor

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Colin O’Connor from North Canton, Ohio.

3
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Jaida Leigh Miller from Palm Harbor, Florida.

4
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Amaya Hardin Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Amaya Hardin

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Amaya Hardin from Maumelle, Arkansas.

More Hot Stories For You

HBO Renews Hit Drama Series THE GILDED AGE For A Third SeasonHBO Renews Hit Drama Series THE GILDED AGE For A Third Season
THE VOICE Winner Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre GroupTHE VOICE Winner Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group
Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh MillerMeet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller

Videos

MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You