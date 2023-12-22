Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Josiah Sims from Memphis, Tennessee.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love having the opportunity to take the audience on a journey during a performance and find it to be one of the best forms for communicating a message. Performing allows us to cover issues that words would not be able to convey. I love having the chance to share the gifts that God has given me!

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Lindsay Krosnes, Scott Sturtevant, Lisa & Mark Young, and Gregg Busch.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

Yes! The power that eyes have to convey the message and emotions are stronger than what we do vocally!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I had the blessing of participating in the Open Jar Institute in 2021!

Watch Josiah's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: