Meet the Current Cast of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway!

Meet the Plastics...and everybody else!

This cast has found where they belong! Mean Girls is well into their second year on Broadway and we're taking a look at the current class at North Shore High School.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). A US National Tour launches this fall.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Erika is pumped to be part of this super grool squad. She has previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables; Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO. Recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater. Thanks to my team at Stewart, Michelle, Bill, and fam! Twitter @ELHenningsen, Instagram @erikahenningsen.

Taylor Louderman is a little bit nicer in real life. Taylor received a Best Leading Actress Tony nomination for this performance, as well as Drama League and OCC nominations and Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Diva Performance. Last seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots, following her Broadway debut in Bring It On. TV credits: Nick Jr's "Sunny Day," Wendy in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!", CBS's "The Good Fight," HBO's "High Maintenance." Off-Broadway credits include starring roles at the Vineyard, Paper Mill Playhouse and The Muny. Thanks to Luna, Telsey, CGF, ICM, Mom & Dad and four little sisters. @taylizlou

Broadway: American Psycho (Vanden, OBC), Green Day's American Idiot. National tours: Evita (Mistress), American Idiot, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: This Ain't No Disco (Meesh, Atlantic), The Mad Ones (Samantha Brown, 59E59), David Bowie's Lazarus (NYTW), Camp Wanatachi (La MaMa). Regional: Burn All Night (ART), Miss You Like Hell (La Jolla), Pregnancy Pact (Weston Playhouse), Beautiful Room (Long Wharf). TV/Film: Veronica on "Voltron Legendary Defender" (Netflix), "God Friended Me" (CBS), First Reformed, "Tyrant" (FX). Thanks to Terry and David at NSM, Erin and CESD, Beth, my family, and all my love to my husband Bob! @krystinaalabado

Broadway: Bring It On: The Musical (Skylar, OBC); Rock of Ages (Sherrie); Legally Blonde (Margot); and Hair. Selected theater: Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse), Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel (Arena Stage, Helen Hayes nomination), and Belle in Beauty and the Beast (The Muny). TV/Film: "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat," and Sex and the City: The Movie. Kate's first studio album, Back To My Roots, is being released in 2018 by Broadway Records. She is represented by KMR and Industry Entertainment. Instagram: @KateRockwellNYC

Broadway: Lysistrata Jones. Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical (Drama Desk Award nomination, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), Found, Bare. Regional: Mean Girls, Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award). Education: BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University. Graduate of The Walnut Hill School. Love to Mother Darling. Always for Kathi. Follow Barrett here: @BarrettWeed

Grey Henson was fortunate enough to make his Broadway debut playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon, having originated the role on the First National Tour. On television he guest-starred in the comedy series "Suburgatory." Grey received his BFA in acting and musical theatre from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Helen Hayes Award nominations for this performance. Many thanks to BRS/Gage, Erica Tuchman, and the entire Mean Girls team. Love to Johnny and Paige. @greyhenson

Jennifer Simard (Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury /Mrs. George):

Jennifer is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, two-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona); and the original companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Film credits include: The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order SVU," "The King of Queens" and "Younger." Solo show: Stigma. See more at www.jennifersimard.com. Twitter @simardjennifer, Instagram @thejennifersimard

Broadway: Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, written by David Byrne (The Public). National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional: Mean Girls (National Theater), October Sky (The Old Globe), West Side Story with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra (The Hollywood Bowl). Winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater and LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums are available on iTunes and Spotify. Proud CMU Graduate. Twitter: @KyleASelig; Instagram: @kaselig. Love to Mom and Dad, R, H, friends and family.

Broadway debut! Cheech is from Pittsburgh, PA, and a recent Syracuse Drama alum. Regional credits include: Mean Girls (Kevin Gnapoor) at the National Theatre, West Side Story (Chino) at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Mary Poppins (Robertson Ay) and New Kid (Nick) at Syracuse Stage. Cheech is also a trained Bollywood dancer, and has taught Bollywood fusion workshops all over. All the love and gratitude for his dopest crew, his family. Holla at cha bois at Henderson Hogan Agency and Telsey + Co. Twitter: macandcheech. Instagram: cheechmanohar.

Rick Younger is an actor, comedian, and singer originally from Baltimore, MD. Television appearances include "AXS TV'S Gotham Comedy Live" and "It's Showtime at the Apollo." Rick also toured nationally with the Broadway musical RENT. You've undoubtedly seen him in numerous national television commercials, the Woody Allen Amazon Series, "Crisis in Six Scenes" and guest spots on HBO's "Girls," "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: SVU." Film credits include Ordinary World and Morning Glory. Rick's latest comedy album, "Fried Chicken and White Bread," is available on iTunes. Instagram/Twitter/Periscope: @RickYounger

Broadway: Anastasia (Marfa, u/s Odette); Hello, Dolly! (u/s Minnie & Ermengarde); Frozen; Cats. Tour: White Christmas. NYC: Radio City Christmas. Regional: Paper Mill (West Side Story - Anybodys), Sacramento (West Side Story - Anybodys), Ordway (A Chorus Line - Val). Huge thank you to my family, Kevin, Bloc, Telsey, and YOU for your support!

Collins Conley is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Previous credits: Mean Girls (The National Theatre), The Prom (Ashley; Alliance Theatre), Will Rogers Follies (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), The St. Louis Hoofers Club. Thanks to God and her parents for their unending love and support. @mcconley

Demarius R. Copes (Ensemble):

Broadway Debut! Super excited to be a part of this incredible show with this amazing cast. Newsies (First National Tour), The Prom (Alliance Theatre), Stilyagi (Powerhouse Theatre Season), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Les Mis, 42nd Street, Hairspray (Red Mountain Theatre). @DeMariusR_Copes

Honored to be making his Broadway Debut! An American in Paris First National (U/S Jerry, Ensemble). Thanks firstly to God for the opportunity to do what I love to do every day. So much love to My Family, John, Cookie, James, Alex, DAR, Lakey, Thomas, Bethany, and Dan! Couldn't do it without you!

Ixchel Cuellar is so excited to be joining the Mean Girls fam! Finding Neverland (Broadway & National Tour). Regional: Sacramento Music Circus, Fulton Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO. BFA, Penn State University. Special shout out to DGRW, Telsey + Co, my incredible teachers, mentors, the squad, and my parents. Ig: @itsixchel

Ashley De La Rosa (Standby for Regina George, Gretchen Wieners):

Ashley De La Rosa is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Tours: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (1st National Tour), Rent (20th Anniversary National Tour). Television: NBC's The Voice" Season 2 (Top 12). Thank you Mom, Dad, Carmen, Thomas, and Casey! Instagram: ashdelarosa. Twitter: @ashleydelarosa

Talya Groves feels so fetch about being a part of Mean Girls on Broadway! Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Motown the Musical. Off-Broadway: Clueless the Musical. Proud graduate of the musical theater program at Pace University! Thanks to Mama, the whole family, ladies of BWA, Telsey + Company, Casey, John, and WOF fam. Instagram: @missgroves_ifyourenasty

Devon Hadsell is thrilled to be a part of Mean Girls! CSU Fullerton BFA graduate. Tour: The Little Mermaid (Atina). Regional favs: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Florika), West Side Story (Velma). Thanks to the MG creative team, Telsey + Co., teachers, friends, and family! www.devonhadsell.com, IG: @devonhadsell

Broadway: Shuffle Along. Theatre: Mary Poppins (Paper Mill Playhouse), Newsies (The MUNY), The New Yorkers (Encores! at NY City Center), Guys and Dolls, and Head Over Heels (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Blueprint Specials(Waterwell). Television: "So You Think You Can Dance.

Broadway debut! Regional: Goodspeed Opera House, Stages St Louis, Fulton Theatre, Pioneer Theatre, Arrow Rock Lyceum, and others. BFA : NYU Tisch School of the Arts, studying at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Thanks to Casey, Tina, Nell, Jeff, Mom & Dad & Meg - you're fetch! Instagram: @meelays

Chris Medlin (Swing, Fight Captain):

Broadway debut!! Regional: The Prom (Alliance Theatre); Memphis (Engeman, MasonStreet); Joseph...; and The Miracle (Miracle Theatre). TV: "Vampire Diaries," "Bunheads," and danced alongside Missy Elliott, Pharrell, and Daft Punk. Chris is ecstatic to be back with this fantastic cast and team! Thanks to TKO and Telsey! Love to his grandmother and family! @MrMedlin

Brittany Nicholas is thrilled to be part of Mean Girls. Broadway: Billy Elliot (Swing). International: Billy Elliot Toronto (Swing/ Dance Captain). Tours: Billy Elliot First National (Original Cast), Matilda (Swing/Children's Dance Captain). Favorites: Bye Bye, Birdie (Goodspeed); Mamma Mia! (RCCL); Hairspray (STONC). Glory to God, thanks to family, MSA, and creatives. www.brittanynicholas.com @brittnich3

Becca Petersen (Ensemble, Assistant Dance Captain):

Becca Peterson is thrilled to be back in high school! Broadway: Bandstand (u/s Julia). Tour: Newsies (u/s Katherine, u/s Medda). Regional: Mean Girls (National Theatre), The Prom (Alliance Theatre). BFA, BYU. Endless thanks to Casey and the entire creative team, Telsey + Co., and HCKR. Love to her incredibly supportive family and friends! @bp170

Brendan Stimson (Ensemble, Dance Captain):

Brendon Stimson is so thrilled to be a part of this insanely gifted company. Broadway: West Side Story; Newsies(OBC); Honeymoon in Vegas (OBC); Something Rotten!. Incredible love to Casey, Casey, John, Bethany, CGF, and my family. BFA Syracuse University.

Entering Broadway as a swing for Head Over Heels, this will be Christine's ensemble debut. This spring she will receive a BFA in Commercial Dance and a Business minor from Pace University. Many thanks go to Clear Talent Group, Pace faculty, and her ever supportive family and friends. @chrisnshep

Broadway debut! Regional: Oklahoma! (Will Parker) and Bye Bye Birdie (Harvey Johnson) at Goodspeed. National Tour: Elf the Musical. BFA in Acting, BYU. TV: "Hysterical Women." Film: Zombied, Now Again. Endless thanks to the entire creative team and Telsey + Co. Love to family and friends! @jacobmonte

Broadway debut! Tour: Wicked (u/s Boq), Newsies (Race, u/s Davey), Cats (Mungo). Film: Newsies LIVE! Regional: Musical Theatre West, 3D-T Theatricals, The MUNY. Daniel is originally from St. Louis, MO and attended Rockford University, BFA. Much love to everyone who has supported me on this journey! @DanyoSwitzer

New York: Matthew McConaughey... (NYMF). Regional: Waterfall (The 5th Avenue Theatre/ Pasadena Playhouse); Mamma Mia!; The King and I (MUNY); Spamalot (MTWichita); How to Succeed... (TUTS). Proud Japanese native from Itami, Hyogo. Much love and thanks to my mama, Alex, family, friends, AEA, Telsey, Daniel Hoff Agency, and this amazing company. Cheers Patrick! @rizatakahashi

Daryl Tofa is excited to be making his Broadway debut. Special thanks and love to Andy, Gordon, the squad, teachers, and new family for their constant love and support. To my new family, this is for us. Proud member of AEA. Training: The University of Oklahoma/Diamond Talent Productions Insta: @daryl_tofa

Danielle Wade (Standby for Cady Heron, Janis Sarkisian, Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury /Mrs. George):

Broadway debut. Proud Canadian. Winner of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Over The Rainbow." Tour: The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy). Select regional credits: Stratford Festival's The Music Man (Marian Paroo), Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity (Lorene). Love to the Mean Girls team, Telsey + Co, Talent House and my friends and family. Instagram: @daniewade

Broadway debut!! Honored to be part of this valiant team. Regional: West Side Story (Guthrie Theater), Newsies (Maltz Jupiter Theater), The Little Prince (San Francisco Opera). Awards: Musical Theater West Footlighters Scholarship. Joffrey Ballet School, NYC. Much love to my family, mentors, and CESD. Desire to inspire! @toviwayne toviwayne.com

Bria Jené Williams (Ensemble):

Broadway debut! Regional: Beauty and the Beast (Babette), Saturday Night Fever (Shirley Charles) (MSMT), The Wiz 40th Celebration (NYC Summerstage Festival), After Midnight (NCL Inaugural Cast). Thanks to my family, mi Gasty and my Jermaine for the never-ending love! Truly humbled and honored for this opportunity! IG: @coralineflower

Gianna Yanelli is making her Broadway debut! Regional: Saturday Night Fever (Annette), Fiddler on the Roof (Hodel, Barrymore nomination), Junie B. Jones (Junie B.). TV: "Law and Order SVU." BFA, Texas State University. Thanks to my family, friends, the creatives, Telsey + Co, & my "grool" cast! Instagram: @giannayanelli

Broadway: Newsies (Henry). National Tour: Newsies First National (Finch, u/s Crutchie). Film: Newsies: The Broadway Musical. Television: "Dancing With the Stars"; "GMA." Other: Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Unending gratitude to The Luedtke Agency, Telsey, Casey, and the entire creative team and of course Mom, Dad, and Andrew. @iainyoung





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You