Meet the Cast of TAKE ME OUT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight

The Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out begins performances tonight at Second Stage's Hayes Theater, where it will open on April 4, 2022.

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Patrick J. Adams is making his Broadway debut in Take Me Out. Theater credits include "The Goat, or Who is Sylvia," "Equivocation," and "9 Circles." Adams starred as Mike Ross in USA's hit drama "Suits," which garnered him a SAG Award nomination. He has appeared in dozens of television shows and films and will next be seen in Amazon's TV adaption of "A League of Their Own." He graduated from the USC School of Dramatic Arts where he now serves on the Board of Councilors.

Julian was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Broadway: Doctor Zhivago. Off-Broadway: Romeo and Juliet (CSC). Regional: Williamstown, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Rep. Julian has also performed in Japanese productions of RENT and As You Like It. TV: Mr. Robot (USA), Gypsy (Netflix), Crashing (HBO), The Tick (Amazon Prime), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu). Education: Brown University (BA); NYU Grad Acting (MFA).

Hiram will make his Broadway debut in this production. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Agnes (59E59) and regionally at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Hiram's film and TV credits include "The Code," "Madame Secretary," and The Vessel. Education: BA, University of Puerto Rico: MFA, NYU Graduate Acting.

Starred on Broadway as Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Tony Award-winning production of All the Way, with Bryan Cranston, and as Booster in the Tony Award-winning revival of August Wilson's Jitney. Additional Broadway credits include Clybourne Park, Enron, and Prelude to a Kiss. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in The Piano Lesson, for which he won Obie, Theatre World, and AUDELCO awards; The First Breeze of Summer and Day of Absence at Signature Theatre; Detroit '67 at The Public Theater and Classical Theatre of Harlem; Peter and the Starcatcher at New York Theatre Workshop and as 'Brutus' in TFANA's production of Juilius Caesar. On screen, he has appeared in "The Good Wife," "For Life," "The Big C," "Public Morals," "Manifest," "The Get Down," "The Accidental Wolf," "Blue Bloods," "The Quad," and four seasons of FX's "The Americans" as Agent Dennis Aderholt. He is currently shooting the upcoming ABC series "For Life" and recently completed work on the FX miniseries, "Mrs. America." He has directed numerous plays by Dominique Morriseau and August Wilson. Brandon is a frequent volunteer at the 52nd Street Project and a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and Fair Wage On Stage.

Jesse currently stars as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." Recently renewed for its 11th and final season, the show has earned five Emmy Awards® for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award® for Outstanding Comedy Series and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award® nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and three People's Choice Award nominations for "Favorite Comedic TV Actor" on behalf of "Modern Family." A longstanding advocate for marriage equality, Ferguson co-founded Tie The Knot in 2012 with his husband, where they design limited edition bow ties with all the proceeds going to various organizations that fight for LGBTQ equality around the world. In 2017, he won the Drama Desk Award for "Best Solo Performance" for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in Second Stage's Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, "Outstanding Ensemble Performance"). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors where he performed alongside Al Pacino, Sam Waterston, Jesse L. Martin, Martha Plimpton, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. Other theatre credits include world premieres of Christopher Shinn's Where Do We Live and Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish (Second Stage) as well as "Sir Robin" in Spamalot, "Leo Bloom" in The Producers, both at The Hollywood Bowl, and most recently "Log Cabin" with the Playwrights Horizons company, directed by Tony Award® and Obie Award-winner Pam MacKinnon. Ferguson will appear in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons this summer as part of the Williamstown Theater Festival's 65th season.

Carl will make his Broadway debut in this production. He has appeared on film in Joker (Warner Bros.). Carl's TV credits include "Manifest" (NBC), "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger" (Freeform), "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC), and "Conviction" (ABC). He appeared regionally in the World Premiere of Reverberation by Matthew Lopez (Hartford Stage, Connecticut Critics Circle Nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Connecticut Critics Circle Winner for Best Newcomer). Education: BFA, Carnegie Mellon University.

Ken has appeared on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Uncle Ben), Airline Highway, Spring Awakening, Rock N'Roll, Hairspray (Wilbur Turnblad), After the Fall, Mamma Mia (OBC), Present Laughter and Dancing at Lughnasa. Off-Broadway, Ken has appeared as The Colonel in Father Comes Home from the Wars (Public Theater), Bethany (Women's Project), Editor Webb in Our Town (Barrow Street), Stage Kiss (Playwrights Horizons), Orson's Shadow (Barrow Street) and Stuff Happens (Public Theater). His TV credits include recurring roles on "Elementary," "The Exorcist," "Life on Mars," and "The Tick," and guest stars on "Billions," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary" and various "Law & Order" episodes. Ken's film credits include The Confession, The Wackness, Step-Up 3D, Kelly & Cal, Henry's Crime and Blood Stripe.

Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Hand to God, The Babylon Line (Lincoln Center Theater) and The Talls (Second Stage). He has appeared on film and television in "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "Good Girls Revolt" (Amazon), "The Americans" (FX), "Forever" (ABC), "NYC 22" (CBS), "Law & Order" (NBC), Delivery Man, HairBrained, Hits, Cut Shoot Kill, Trouble, Staring at the Sun, Aardvark and South Mountain.

Eduardo will be making his Broadway debut with this production. His TV credits include "Alternatino with Arturo Castro" (Comedy Central), "The Deuce" (HBO), "Kevin Can Wait" (CBS), and "Inside Amy Schumer" (Comedy Central). His theatre credits include, "Vanya, Sonya, Masha, and Spike" (Hampton Theatre Company), and "Bodas de Sangre" (E3Outlaws/United Productions, Premios ACE "Best New Actor" winner for the role of Leonardo). Education: BA, Ursinus College

New York credits include: The New Yorkers (Encores!), Macbeth (Lincoln Center). Select Regional: Spike in Vanya and Sonia and... (Old Globe, Huntington), Comedy of Errors (Hartford Stage), The Glass Menagerie (Barrington Stage), Sparrowgrass (Trinity Rep.); TV Credits: The Good Wife (CBS), Elementary (CBS); Select Film: The Chaperone, A Rainy Day in New York and Nighthawks. MFA: Brown/Trinity Rep. As always, thanks Paige.

Jesse is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He plays Dr. Jackson Avery in ABC's hit series "Grey's Anatomy" and has appeared in films including Lee Daniels' The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, Band Aid, and the upcoming Jacob's Ladder and Selah and the Spades. Jesse served as senior producer and correspondent alongside Norman Lear for their EPIX docuseries "America Divided." He executive produced the documentary "Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement," which premiered summer 2016 and is currently touring internationally. Williams is a partner and board member of Scholly, a mobile app that has connected students directly to over 100 million dollars in unclaimed scholarships. He is the co-founder of BLeBRiTY, a very successful black culturally centered mobile game and the Ebroji Mobile App, a popular cultural language keyboard. Williams is founder of the production company, farWord Inc. and the executive producer of "Question Bridge: Black Males," a series of transmedia art installations on display as part of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture's permanent collection. Williams gained international attention for his 2016 BET Humanitarian Award acceptance speech. He is also the youngest member to sit on the Board of Directors for both Advancement Project, a leading national civil rights advocacy organization, and Harry Belafonte's arts and social justice organization, Sankofa.org.

