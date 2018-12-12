Meet the Cast of CHOIR BOY- Now in Previews!

Manhattan Theatre Club is hosting the Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by Trip Cullman.

Choir Boy begins previews tonight, Wednesday, December 12, 2018 ahead of a Tuesday, January 8, 2019 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The cast features Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar(Ensemble), John Clay III (Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard),Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson (Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Davis): Broadway debut. Theatre: Choir Boy (Manhattan Theatre Club, Alliance Theatre, Geffen Playhouse), Kill Floor (Lincoln Center Theater), The Lion King (national tour). Film: Custody (with Viola Davis, dir. James Lapine). Television: Ava DuVernay's "Queen Sugar" (Oprah Winfrey Network), "Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange" (PBS), "Are We There Yet?" (TBS).

Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble; u/s AJ): David is making his Broadway debut! Daniel is a Detroit native and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Daniel has appeared in feature films such as Trudie Styler's Freak Show and as famed basketball player Kevin Durant in the Lifetime original film "The Real MVP: The Wanda Pratt Story." Daniel's television credits include David Simon's "The Deuce" and the upcoming "Mrs. Fletcher" both for HBO. Daniel recently returned from performing in The Black Clown at A.R.T. Daniel resides in NYC and is represented by Buchwald and One Entertainment.

Jonathan Burke (Ensemble; u/s Pharus): Broadway: Tuck Everlasting (OBC). Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire (The Public Theater), Langston in Harlem (Urban Stages). Tours: Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story, Joseph..., Cats. Regional: Choir Boy (Studio Theatre), Head of Passes (Berkeley Rep), Amazing Grace (Goodspeed Musicals), Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage, SALT Award), Meet Me in St. Louis (Muny), Rent (Hangar Theatre), Hairspray (MGR Playhouse), Born for This (The Broad Stage). TV: "New Amsterdam." BFA, Ithaca College. Instagram/Twitter: @jondbeee

Gerald Caesar (Ensemble; u/s David, Bobby): Gerald is thrilled to be making his Manhattan Theatre Club debut! Broadway: A Bronx Tale (Tyrone). National tour: The Lion King (Simba). Regional: The Muny (Hairspray, Seaweed), Paramount Theatre (Legally Blonde, Emmett Forrest), Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Virginia Musical Theatre, Virginia Stage Company. Gerald thanks DGRW Talent Inc., Trip Cullman, Manhattan Theatre Club, the teachers that have filled his toolbox and his family and friends for their continued support. BFA Elon University '16.

John Clay III (Anthony Justin "AJ" James): John is making his Broadway debut. He's a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and most recently appeared in New York City Center's Encores! production of Grand Hotel. Clay has received numerous awards and accolades including the John Arthur Kennedy Award and the International Musical Theatre Award. He is grateful to God and his loved ones for their constant support.

Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow): Chuck won the Tony Award for his performance in Cy Coleman's The Life. He has been featured in 15 Broadway shows in every theatrical genre from Shakespeare to musical comedy. His most recent guest starring TV appearances include "Bull," "Power," "The Good Wife," "House of Cards" and "Madam Secretary." Other awards: Lucille Lortel Award, San Diego Critics' Circle Award, Audelco Award and two Drama Desk nominations. His favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. He is gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort. www.chuckcooper.net

Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard): Caleb is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Is God Is, Esai's Table, Hamlet. Regional: Choir Boy (NAACP Theatre Award). Select TV/Film: What We Found, Love Beats Rhymes, Roxanne Roxanne, "The Deuce," "The Defenders," "Happy!" Training: BFA from SUNY Purchase. Much love to Tarell and Trip, to Barry, Huascar, and Alice, to Gabriel, to Will and John Mark, Jamie and Charlie, and an endless thank you to my parents, without whom I wouldn't have discovered the joy of making art. Much love. @rosehardt/@rosehardtmusic

Marcus Gladney (Ensemble, u/s Junior): Broadway debut! Credits: Newsies, School of Rock, Mamma Mia!, The Little Mermaid. Winner of the inaugural Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative University Scholarship through the American Theatre Wing. Thanks to God, family and friends, Mark Redanty, Don Wadsworth, BMACWOOD, Keith Cromwell, Red Mountain Theatre Company and Carnegie Mellon University. @mawhcus

J. Quinton Johnson (Bobby Marrow): J. Quinton Johnson recently concluded his Broadway debut as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison in Hamilton. He made his professional debut in Richard Linklater's Annapurna/Paramount feature Everybody Wants Some!! He then starred in ABC's musical reboot of "Dirty Dancing" and recurred in Pierce Brosnan's AMC series "The Son." Quinton was most recently seen in Last Flag Flying for Amazon, opposite Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne, which opened the 2017 New York Film Festival and on stage in The Kennedy Center's staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights with Vanessa Hudgens and Anthony Ramos.

Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton): Mr. Pendleton made his New York debut in Oh Dad, Poor Dad,... by Arthur Kopit and his Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, both directed by Jerome Robbins. Most recently on Broadway, he was in The Diary of Anne Frank with Natalie Portman and Linda Lavin. Off-Broadway, he won an Obie for The Last Sweet Days of Isaac. Off-Off-Broadway he played title roles in Hamlet, Richard II, Richard III and King Lear. He is also a director and a playwright, and at HB Studio, a teacher of acting.

Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young): Jeremy returns to Choir Boy after originating the role Off-Broadway in 2013 (Drama League Award nomination). This spring, he will co-star in the Broadway production of Ain't Too Proud, reprising the role of Eddie Kendricks, which he originated in the out-of-town run. Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater). On screen, Pope starred in The Ranger, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. His singles "New Love" and "Feel So Good" are available on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

