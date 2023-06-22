Meet the Cast of ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Opening Night is set for Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Hudson Theatre.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman makes his Broadway debut with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace, the show will begin previews toinght, Thursday, June 22, 2023, for a limited engagement through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre. Opening Night is set for Monday, June 26, 2023.

Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

Learn more about Alex Edelman below!

Alex Edelman: Just For UsAlex Edelman 

is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. Edelman has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "Conan," and written on shows like "The Great Indoors" (CBS) and Jenji Kohan's "Teenage Bounty Hunters" for Netflix. He is the creator of PEER GROUP - a show about young people - on Radio 4 and his special LIVE FROM THE BBC is available on Netflix internationally. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday NightSeder, a star-studded 70-minute special, posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. His comedy album "Until Now" was named one of the best comedy albums of 2020 by NPR's Bullseye. He has two differently sized feet.



