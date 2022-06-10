Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE MUSIC MAN's Warren Carlyle

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Warren Carlyle!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Warren Carlyle

His Nomination: Best Choreography

The Show: The Music Man

Other Broadway Credits: Kiss Me, Kate, Hello, Dolly!, After Midnight, Chaplin, Follies, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Warren on The Music Man: "I went back the other day to a matinee. Seeing so many families, I was very moved by that- from five years old to grandpa. They all want to see The Music Man!"

Watch below as Warren tells us more about what this nomination means to him!