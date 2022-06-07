Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE MUSIC MAN's Sutton Foster
The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Sutton Foster!
Quick Facts About Sutton Foster
Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
The Show: The Music Man
Other Broadway Credits: Violet, Anything Goes, Shrek, Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie
Sutton on The Music Man: "I get to walk into a Broadway stage door every day. And I get to tell my daughter, 'Mommy gets to do two shows on Broadway!' It's the best feeling in the world."
Watch below as Sutton tells us more about what this nomination means to her!