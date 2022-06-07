Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE MUSIC MAN's Sutton Foster

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Sutton Foster!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Sutton Foster

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: The Music Man

Other Broadway Credits: Violet, Anything Goes, Shrek, Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie

Sutton on The Music Man: "I get to walk into a Broadway stage door every day. And I get to tell my daughter, 'Mommy gets to do two shows on Broadway!' It's the best feeling in the world."

Watch below as Sutton tells us more about what this nomination means to her!