Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE MUSIC MAN's Jayne Houdyshell

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jayne Houdyshell!​

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Jayne Houdyshell

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: The Music Man

Other Broadway Credits: King Lear, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Humans, Fish in the Dark, Romeo and Juliet, Follies, Wicked

Jayne on The Music Man: "The greatest joy is the young people in [our] cast. Those kids are amazing. Their work ethic is impeccable, but it's done out of complete joy."

Watch below as Jayne tells us more about what this nomination means to her!