Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TAKE ME OUT's Michael Oberholtzer
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Michael Oberholtzer!
Quick Facts About Michael Oberholtzer
His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
The Show: Take Me Out
Other Broadway Credits: Hand to God
Michael on Take Me Out: "[After the pause], we had a team ready to go. All of that stuff was just there. We didn't even have to work on it in the beginning."
Watch below as Michael tells us more about what this nomination means to him!