Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet the Nominees
Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TAKE ME OUT's Jesse Williams

The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Jun. 2, 2022  

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jesse Williams!

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TAKE ME OUT's Jesse Williams
More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Jesse Williams

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: Take Me Out

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Jesse on for Take Me Out: "I know that our show is really interesteing and great. It's why I signed up! Now I'm trying to be able to accept the appreciation... and I give it right back!"

Watch below as Jesse tells us more about what this nomination means to him!

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TAKE ME OUT's Jesse Williams
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV