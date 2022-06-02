Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TAKE ME OUT's Jesse Williams

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jesse Williams!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Jesse Williams

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: Take Me Out

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Jesse on for Take Me Out: "I know that our show is really interesteing and great. It's why I signed up! Now I'm trying to be able to accept the appreciation... and I give it right back!"

Watch below as Jesse tells us more about what this nomination means to him!