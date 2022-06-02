Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TAKE ME OUT's Jesse Williams
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jesse Williams!
Quick Facts About Jesse Williams
His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
The Show: Take Me Out
Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!
Jesse on for Take Me Out: "I know that our show is really interesteing and great. It's why I signed up! Now I'm trying to be able to accept the appreciation... and I give it right back!"
Watch below as Jesse tells us more about what this nomination means to him!