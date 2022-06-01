Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: PARADISE SQUARE's Joaquina Kalukango

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Joaquina Kalukango!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Joaquina Kalukango

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: Paradise Square

Other Broadway Credits: Slave Play, The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Godspell

Joaquina on for Paradise Sqaure.: "I am a huge champion of original stories. This story is so important. It's a New York story! Telling it on Broadway... there's nothing that beats this."

Watch below as Joaquina tells us more about what this nomination means to her!