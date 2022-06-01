Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT's Shoshana Bean
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Shoshana Bean!a??
Quick Facts About Shoshana Bean
Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
The Show: Mr. Saturday Night
Other Broadway Credits: Hairspray, Wicked, Waitress
Shoshana on Mr. Saturday Night: "The greatest joy is hearing the laughter every night and knowing how badly people need that right now."
Watch below as Shoshana tells us more about what this nomination means to her!