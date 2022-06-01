Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT's Shoshana Bean

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Shoshana Bean!a??

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Shoshana Bean

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: Mr. Saturday Night

Other Broadway Credits: Hairspray, Wicked, Waitress

Shoshana on Mr. Saturday Night: "The greatest joy is hearing the laughter every night and knowing how badly people need that right now."

Watch below as Shoshana tells us more about what this nomination means to her!