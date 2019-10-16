Meet With Casting Directors, Audition, Attend Seminars, And More At Actor's Pro Expo
Actors Pro Expo is back in NYC for its 6th year on October 26th at the Martinique New York on Broadway! It's the only event of its kind in the U.S. and this year it's going to be bigger than ever before!
Designed for actors, by actors - Actors Pro Expo brings you an incredible line-up of exhibitors with all the services you need to take your performance career to the next level. Our NYC event sees over 1,500 actors attending to develop, sustain and create within their careers through seminars, workshops, 1-2-1 development sessions and open castings. Bring your resume and meet with different survival jobs in attendance.
We're thrilled to have Different Duck Productions back to cast their latest feature film with us as part of our free open call (all you need is a 1 min monologue). Their past films have starred Nolan Gould, Dylan Baker, and Hilary Duff.
This year, we're partnership with Air Force Bands to host an open call audition for vocalists of all types. Come prepared to sing the US National Anthem a cappella, an up-tempo pop selection and a jazz standard.
One of this year's seminar highlights is: Talking Broadway: Everything You Need to Know About NYC Theatre with a Broadway actor, director, composer, and casting director.
The event organizers have also partnered with Casting Society of America for Meals 4 Monologues. Donate canned goods to a local food pantry, and perform a monologue for casting directors, including: Andrea Zee, Angela Mickey, Donna McKenna, Ilene Starger, Joanna Levinger, Kimberly Skyrme, Matthew Glasner, Rachel Reiss, Sarah Cooney, and Stephanie Klapper.
You can register for FREE admission here: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/tickets
Book seminars here: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/ny-seminars
Learn more about our open calls here: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/open-casting-new-york
