Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 15!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University

Come What May

Brandon Large from Columbia University

Try Me

Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst

There Are Worse Things I Could Do

Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan

Monster

Ontario Williams from Augusta University

Stars

Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis

I Believe

Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia

Dreamer In Disguise

Haile Ferrier from Elon University

'God Help The Outcasts'

Jenelle Catherina from UNLV

Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar

Caleb Mathura from Point Park University

"It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up

Matthew Millin from Northwestern University

'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County

Janelle Odom from Howard University

There's Always Me

Talia Cutulle from AMDA NY Conservatory

First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup

Hannah Babyak from North Central College

Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College

I'm Alive

And the judges saved...

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University

For Forever

Last night, the judges for our college category, Kate Rockwell, Courtney Reed, and special guest Jackie Burns, saved Andrew Nelin.

