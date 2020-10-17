Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 15!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Oct. 17, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University


Come What May
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo

Brandon Large from Columbia University


Try Me
Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large

Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst


There Are Worse Things I Could Do
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens

Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan


Monster
Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush

Ontario Williams from Augusta University


Stars
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams

Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis


I Believe
Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings

Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia


Dreamer In Disguise
Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi

Haile Ferrier from Elon University


'God Help The Outcasts'
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier

Jenelle Catherina from UNLV


Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina

Caleb Mathura from Point Park University


"It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up
Click Here for More Information on Caleb Mathura

Matthew Millin from Northwestern University


'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County
Click Here for More Information on Matthew Millin

Janelle Odom from Howard University


There's Always Me
Click Here for More Information on Janelle Odom

Talia Cutulle from AMDA NY Conservatory


First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup
Click Here for More Information on Talia Cutulle

Hannah Babyak from North Central College


Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College


I'm Alive
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser

And the judges saved...

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University


For Forever
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin

Last night, the judges for our college category, Kate Rockwell, Courtney Reed, and special guest Jackie Burns, saved Andrew Nelin.


