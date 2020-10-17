Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.
Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University
Come What May
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo
Brandon Large from Columbia University
Try Me
Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large
Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst
There Are Worse Things I Could Do
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens
Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan
Monster
Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush
Ontario Williams from Augusta University
Stars
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams
Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis
I Believe
Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings
Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia
Dreamer In Disguise
Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi
Haile Ferrier from Elon University
'God Help The Outcasts'
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier
Jenelle Catherina from UNLV
Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina
Caleb Mathura from Point Park University
"It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up
Click Here for More Information on Caleb Mathura
Matthew Millin from Northwestern University
'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County
Click Here for More Information on Matthew Millin
Janelle Odom from Howard University
There's Always Me
Click Here for More Information on Janelle Odom
Talia Cutulle from AMDA NY Conservatory
First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup
Click Here for More Information on Talia Cutulle
Hannah Babyak from North Central College
Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak
Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College
I'm Alive
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser
And the judges saved...
Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University
For Forever
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin
Last night, the judges for our college category, Kate Rockwell, Courtney Reed, and special guest Jackie Burns, saved Andrew Nelin.
