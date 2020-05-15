Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!

Article Pixel May. 15, 2020  

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Ananya Yogi from Angelo Rodriguez High School

My White Knight

A Favorite Role She's Had: The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods
Click Here for More Information on Ananya Yogi

Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan High School


The Impossible Dream - Man of La Mancha

A Performer He Looks Up To: Cynthia Erivo
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan

Ava Lane from Golda Och Academy


Carrie

One of Her Dream Roles: Carrie White in Carrie
Click Here for More Information on Ava Lane

Emma Connors from Mark T. Sheehan High School


This Place Is Mine

A Favorite Role She's Had: Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray
Click Here for More Information on Emma Connors

Hannah Carter from Wilmington Friends School


Let Me Be Your Star

Favorite Role She's Had: Ngana in South Pacific at Delaware Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Carter

Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School


Out Here On My Own

A Favorite Role She's Had: Annie in the National Tour of Annie
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Swickle

Salomé Monroig from homeschooled


Rose's Turn

A Favorite Role She's Had: Nina in In The Heights
Click Here for More Information on Salomé Monroig

Olivia D'Alessandro from Mainland Regional


'Part of Your World'

A Performer She Looks Up To: Rachel Zegler
Click Here for More Information on Olivia D'Alessandro

Robert Montano from Centereach


Waving Through a Window

A Favorite Role He's Had: Troy Bolton in High School Musical
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano

Olivia Zenetzis from


Waiting For Life

One of Her Dream Roles: Kim from Miss. Saigon
Click Here for More Information on Olivia Zenetzis

Kyra O'Connor from Seton Catholic Preparatory


Love Will Come and Find Me Again

A Favorite Role She's Had: Morticia in The Addams Family
Click Here for More Information on Kyra O'Connor

Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School


Her Voice

Two of His Dream Roles: Damian in Mean Girls or Angel in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino

Avery Goyette from Cromwell High School


What Baking Can Do

A Favorite Role She's Had: Donna in Mamma Mia!
Click Here for More Information on Avery Goyette

Cali Noack from Tomball Star Academy


Bride's Lament- Drowsy Chaperone

Two of Her Dream Roles: The Witch or The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods
Click Here for More Information on Cali Noack

Delilah Jane Dunn from Asheville High


Me and The Sky

One of Her Dream Roles: Rumpleteaser in Cats
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn

Ellie Smith from Franklin Christian Academy


What Remains

One of Her Dream Roles: Amalia in She Loves Me
Click Here for More Information on Ellie Smith

Valerie Golobic from Irvington High School


Say The Word

One of Her Dream Roles: Cady Heron in Mean Girls
Click Here for More Information on Valerie Golobic

Ariana Molkara from Polytechnic High School


I Feel Pretty

A Favorite Role She's Had: Maria in West Side Story
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Molkara

Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School


'I Have Confidence'

One of Her Dream Roles: Veronica in Heathers
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte

Anjelica Soto from Marian Catholic High School


Crossing a Bridge

A Performer She Looks Up To: Rita Moreno
Click Here for More Information on Anjelica Soto

Molly Dubner from Minisink Valley High School


I Could Have Danced All Night

One of Her Dream Roles: Christine in The Phantom of the Opera
Click Here for More Information on Molly Dubner

Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School


Build a Wall

One of His Dream Roles: Lord Farquaad in Shrek
Click Here for More Information on Grant Huneycutt

Daniella Gerbasi from Lakeland Senior High School


All That Jazz- Chicago

A Performer She Looks Up To: Eva Noblezada
Click Here for More Information on Daniella Gerbasi

Bailey Dorr from Carlisle High School


Suddenly Seymour

A Performer She Looks Up To: Kristin Chenoweth
Click Here for More Information on Bailey Dorr

Jack Ducat from Carmel High School


Top of The World

A Performer He Looks Up To: Jonathan Groff
Click Here for More Information on Jack Ducat

AND THE JUDGES SAVED...

Shelby Turner from West Boca Raton Community High School


Breathe
Click Here for More Information on Shelby Turner

Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and this week's guest judge, Wicked's Brittney Johnson, saved Shelby Turner.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)

Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)

BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)

Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)

Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)

Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)