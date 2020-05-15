Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Ananya Yogi from Angelo Rodriguez High School

My White Knight

A Favorite Role She's Had: The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods

Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan High School



The Impossible Dream - Man of La Mancha

A Performer He Looks Up To: Cynthia Erivo

Ava Lane from Golda Och Academy



Carrie

One of Her Dream Roles: Carrie White in Carrie

Emma Connors from Mark T. Sheehan High School



This Place Is Mine

A Favorite Role She's Had: Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray

Hannah Carter from Wilmington Friends School



Let Me Be Your Star

Favorite Role She's Had: Ngana in South Pacific at Delaware Theatre Company

Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School



Out Here On My Own

A Favorite Role She's Had: Annie in the National Tour of Annie

Salomé Monroig from homeschooled



Rose's Turn

A Favorite Role She's Had: Nina in In The Heights

Olivia D'Alessandro from Mainland Regional



'Part of Your World'

A Performer She Looks Up To: Rachel Zegler

Robert Montano from Centereach



Waving Through a Window

A Favorite Role He's Had: Troy Bolton in High School Musical

Olivia Zenetzis from



Waiting For Life

One of Her Dream Roles: Kim from Miss. Saigon

Kyra O'Connor from Seton Catholic Preparatory



Love Will Come and Find Me Again

A Favorite Role She's Had: Morticia in The Addams Family

Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School



Her Voice

Two of His Dream Roles: Damian in Mean Girls or Angel in Rent

Avery Goyette from Cromwell High School



What Baking Can Do

A Favorite Role She's Had: Donna in Mamma Mia!

Cali Noack from Tomball Star Academy



Bride's Lament- Drowsy Chaperone

Two of Her Dream Roles: The Witch or The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods

Delilah Jane Dunn from Asheville High



Me and The Sky

One of Her Dream Roles: Rumpleteaser in Cats

Ellie Smith from Franklin Christian Academy



What Remains

One of Her Dream Roles: Amalia in She Loves Me

Valerie Golobic from Irvington High School



Say The Word

One of Her Dream Roles: Cady Heron in Mean Girls

Ariana Molkara from Polytechnic High School



I Feel Pretty

A Favorite Role She's Had: Maria in West Side Story

Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School



'I Have Confidence'

One of Her Dream Roles: Veronica in Heathers

Anjelica Soto from Marian Catholic High School



Crossing a Bridge

A Performer She Looks Up To: Rita Moreno

Molly Dubner from Minisink Valley High School



I Could Have Danced All Night

One of Her Dream Roles: Christine in The Phantom of the Opera

Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School



Build a Wall

One of His Dream Roles: Lord Farquaad in Shrek

Daniella Gerbasi from Lakeland Senior High School



All That Jazz- Chicago

A Performer She Looks Up To: Eva Noblezada

Bailey Dorr from Carlisle High School



Suddenly Seymour

A Performer She Looks Up To: Kristin Chenoweth

Jack Ducat from Carmel High School



Top of The World

A Performer He Looks Up To: Jonathan Groff

