Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.
Ananya Yogi from Angelo Rodriguez High School
My White Knight
A Favorite Role She's Had: The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods
Click Here for More Information on Ananya Yogi
Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan High School
The Impossible Dream - Man of La Mancha
A Performer He Looks Up To: Cynthia Erivo
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan
Ava Lane from Golda Och Academy
Carrie
One of Her Dream Roles: Carrie White in Carrie
Click Here for More Information on Ava Lane
Emma Connors from Mark T. Sheehan High School
This Place Is Mine
A Favorite Role She's Had: Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray
Click Here for More Information on Emma Connors
Hannah Carter from Wilmington Friends School
Let Me Be Your Star
Favorite Role She's Had: Ngana in South Pacific at Delaware Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Carter
Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School
Out Here On My Own
A Favorite Role She's Had: Annie in the National Tour of Annie
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Swickle
Salomé Monroig from homeschooled
Rose's Turn
A Favorite Role She's Had: Nina in In The Heights
Click Here for More Information on Salomé Monroig
Olivia D'Alessandro from Mainland Regional
'Part of Your World'
A Performer She Looks Up To: Rachel Zegler
Click Here for More Information on Olivia D'Alessandro
Robert Montano from Centereach
Waving Through a Window
A Favorite Role He's Had: Troy Bolton in High School Musical
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano
Olivia Zenetzis from
Waiting For Life
One of Her Dream Roles: Kim from Miss. Saigon
Click Here for More Information on Olivia Zenetzis
Kyra O'Connor from Seton Catholic Preparatory
Love Will Come and Find Me Again
A Favorite Role She's Had: Morticia in The Addams Family
Click Here for More Information on Kyra O'Connor
Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School
Her Voice
Two of His Dream Roles: Damian in Mean Girls or Angel in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino
Avery Goyette from Cromwell High School
What Baking Can Do
A Favorite Role She's Had: Donna in Mamma Mia!
Click Here for More Information on Avery Goyette
Cali Noack from Tomball Star Academy
Bride's Lament- Drowsy Chaperone
Two of Her Dream Roles: The Witch or The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods
Click Here for More Information on Cali Noack
Delilah Jane Dunn from Asheville High
Me and The Sky
One of Her Dream Roles: Rumpleteaser in Cats
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn
Ellie Smith from Franklin Christian Academy
What Remains
One of Her Dream Roles: Amalia in She Loves Me
Click Here for More Information on Ellie Smith
Valerie Golobic from Irvington High School
Say The Word
One of Her Dream Roles: Cady Heron in Mean Girls
Click Here for More Information on Valerie Golobic
Ariana Molkara from Polytechnic High School
I Feel Pretty
A Favorite Role She's Had: Maria in West Side Story
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Molkara
Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School
'I Have Confidence'
One of Her Dream Roles: Veronica in Heathers
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte
Anjelica Soto from Marian Catholic High School
Crossing a Bridge
A Performer She Looks Up To: Rita Moreno
Click Here for More Information on Anjelica Soto
Molly Dubner from Minisink Valley High School
I Could Have Danced All Night
One of Her Dream Roles: Christine in The Phantom of the Opera
Click Here for More Information on Molly Dubner
Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School
Build a Wall
One of His Dream Roles: Lord Farquaad in Shrek
Click Here for More Information on Grant Huneycutt
Daniella Gerbasi from Lakeland Senior High School
All That Jazz- Chicago
A Performer She Looks Up To: Eva Noblezada
Click Here for More Information on Daniella Gerbasi
Bailey Dorr from Carlisle High School
Suddenly Seymour
A Performer She Looks Up To: Kristin Chenoweth
Click Here for More Information on Bailey Dorr
Jack Ducat from Carmel High School
Top of The World
A Performer He Looks Up To: Jonathan Groff
Click Here for More Information on Jack Ducat
AND THE JUDGES SAVED...
Shelby Turner from West Boca Raton Community High School
Breathe
Click Here for More Information on Shelby Turner
Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and this week's guest judge, Wicked's Brittney Johnson, saved Shelby Turner.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
