Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 3!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the college category.
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.
Macy McKown from University of Michigan
Singin in the Rain from Singin in the Rain
READ: Macy McKown Loves the Hardwork, Dedication, and Sacrifice of Musical Theatre
Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University
'If I Only Had A Brain' from The Wizard of Oz
READ: Ashton Lambert Was Bit By the Dancing Bug After Seeing A Chorus Line
Joshua Keen from Syracuse University
Slap That Bass from Crazy For You
READ: Joshua Keen is An Aspiring Choreographer
And the judges saved...
Rhys Carr from Ohio University
Mein Herr from Cabaret
Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, Jon Rua, and special guest Tony Yazbeck saved Rhys Carr.
READ: Rhys Carr's Motto is "We Are Humans First, Performers Afterwards"
Learn more HERE.
