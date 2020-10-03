Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 3!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the college category.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

