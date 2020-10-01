Joshua Keen is An Aspiring Choreographer - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Joshua Keen is dancing for Color of Change!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Joshua Keen shares more about his charity, which past role inspired him to become a choreographer, and who is Broadway idol is!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I thought it would be a great opportunity to put myself and my work out there! Also the chance to receive feedback from such wonderful judges.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre is my passion and outlet to create art that can make people feel something.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

In High School I played Bobby Child in "Crazy For You" and discovered Susan Stroman's choreography. Her work inspired me to become a choreographer.

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked Color Of Change because they use the power of online campaigns to call out the truth of racial injustice and inequality to make space for a better future.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

Seeing the revival of "On The Town" in 2015 showed me the power of incredible dancing on a Broadway stage.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Susan Stroman is my idol

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Catching up on a lot of good TV!

Give a shout out!

Shoutout to my friends and family for all of their support!

