Meet FROZEN's New Elsa And Anna: Ciara Renée And McKenzie Kurtz!

For the first time in forever, Disney's smash hit musical Frozen is getting a new pair of royal sisters! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of Broadway's Frozen as Elsa and Anna on February 18 alongside Ryan McCartan as Hans. They take over the roles from Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and Joe Carroll. To get you ready for coronation day, we're getting to know the show's two new leading ladies. Let the storm rage on by learning all about them below!

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records. In addition to the Broadway company, Frozen is currently touring North America, and its global footprint will soon expand to include productions in London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

Ciara Renée most recently appeared Off-Broadway in MCC's The Wrong Man. Ciara originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish and was also seen on Broadway as the Leading Player in Pippin. She has also been seen on stage as Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse, as well Susan in the Off-Broadway revival of Tick, Tick ... Boom! On screen, she was seen on the final season of The Big Bang Theory and was recurring on Facebook's original series Strangers. She has also appeared on Netflix's Master of None and was previously a series regular on CW's Legends of Tomorrow.

'Someday' and 'God Help the Outcasts' from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

'Stone Cold' by Demi Lovato

'God Is A Woman' by Ariana Grande

Frozen will mark McKenzie Kurtz's Broadway debut. She made her professional debut in 2018 at Music Theatre Wichita, where she performed in Sister Act, Guys and Dolls, Pippin, and The Little Mermaid. She graduated from the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre, and Dance in 2019 with a BFA in Musical Theatre. She recently played Ariel in Footloose directed by Christian Borle at the Muny. Shortly after, she played Jane in the 29 hour reading of Female Troubles at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Her most recent roles at school include Nickie in Sweet Charity and Lady Jackie in Me and My Girl. She was also a Jimmy Awards nominee in 2013 for her performance in Spamalot.

'Gorgeous' from The Apple Tree

'Stand Your Ground' from Who's Gonna Govern?

'The Diva's Lament' from Spamalot at the 2013 Jimmy Awards





