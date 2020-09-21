#MeaningfulMonday - Meet Caitlin with The Caitlin Sings Project for Inheritance of Hope
It's #MeaningfulMonday! Learn about what Caitlin is doing to help out Inheritance of Hope
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, we're featuring high school and college students that are giving back to their communities through the arts as part of #MeaningfulMonday!
Meet Caitlin, who is using her talents to help out a foundation that once helped her family out.
What does Inheritance of Hope do?
Inheritance of Hope gives Legacy retreats and services for Families like mine who have children under 18 with a parent with a terminal illness.
How did you get involved?
My family was served by Inheritance of Hope in 2018
What inspired you to start The Caitlin Sings Project for Inheritance of Hope?
My incredible experience made me want to help other kids and families have the same opportunity. Being 9 I do not have money to give, but I love to sing and thought maybe my voice could help raise awareness and money for Inheritance of Hope.
Share a fond memory from your Inheritance of Hope retreat.
Our Legacy retreat with my family, the volunteers were amazing the staff was like family, I met other kids going through the same experience of having a sick parent. Plus I got to go to Harry Potter part of Universal. my mom and I share a love for Harry Potter.
What does giving back mean to you?
I feel great when I know that I did A little bit to help a family that my really need something positive to happen in their life.
What does performing arts mean to you?
I love everything about singing and acting, It is where I feel like I belong where I can make a difference.
