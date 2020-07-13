Share Your Student Volunteer Story for #MeaningfulMonday!
Are you a high school or college student involved in arts-related charity work? Want our readers to learn more about the foundation/charity you're doing work with? Share your story with us and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!
#MeaningfulMonday is an idea from 17 year-old student Abby Heltzer of Livingston, New Jersey, who wants student volunteers across the country to be recognized for their hard work at their own arts-related charities, foundations and organizations.
In Abby's words: "I was ecstatic to learn that BroadwayWorld New Jersey had chosen to write an article based on a blurb I wrote about the charity work I completed with my two close friends Dani Pritkin and Allie Benjamin with our organization Kostumes for Kids for the Newark School of the Arts.
"This got me thinking that there must be thousands of other kids just like me across the country who are doing amazing work and giving back to their communities, whose efforts deserve to be amplified to such a wide audience just as mine were. This is why I was wondering if it was possible to open up an online forum where kids aged 13-18 could write in submissions about the wonderful arts-related charity work they have been completing within their own communities."
Want your work to be recognized? Want to shout out the charity/foundation you're proud of? Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway League Approves 15-Second COVID-19 Test For Actors and Crew; League President 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Early 2021 Return
Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the New York Post that for the first time, she feels 'cautiously optimistic' about Broadway being ...
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
VIDEO: Watch Bernadette Peters in Concert to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
A free stream of Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will stream today, July 10, at 8 pm Eastern!...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their First Child, a Son Named Beckett Mercer
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett Mercer!...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
VIDEO: Watch JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!
The Shows Must Go On has brought the theatre home every weekend throughout lockdown, entertaining millions of theatre fans. The YouTube channel will c...