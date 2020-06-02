Mayor Bill de Blasio Says New York City Curfews Will be Extended Through June 7
At a press conference today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that New York City will extend nightly curfews through Sunday, June 7th. The hours for the rest of the week will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
De Blasio said, "If you believe in the cause of the peaceful protesters, I say amen, and we will work together to achieve those changes... if you will not tolerate violence and disorder speak up."
He continued to say, "If you choose to protest today, do it in the day time hours and then please go home, because we have work to do this evening to keep a peaceful city."
Watch the full pres conference below:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7
Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement wa... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses 'Twisted Every Way' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber has returned to his little converted church, where The Phantom of the Opera was born! This week, he's discussing 'Twisted Every Wa... (read more)
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7
Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement wa... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses 'Twisted Every Way' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber has returned to his little converted church, where The Phantom of the Opera was born! This week, he's discussing 'Twisted Every Wa... (read more)