Mayor Bill de Blasio Says New York City Curfews Will be Extended Through June 7

At a press conference today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that New York City will extend nightly curfews through Sunday, June 7th. The hours for the rest of the week will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

De Blasio said, "If you believe in the cause of the peaceful protesters, I say amen, and we will work together to achieve those changes... if you will not tolerate violence and disorder speak up."

He continued to say, "If you choose to protest today, do it in the day time hours and then please go home, because we have work to do this evening to keep a peaceful city."

