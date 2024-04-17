Maya Boyd Will Take on the Role of 'Juliet' in & JULIET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maya Boyd will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway, taking on the title role of ‘Juliet’ beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Boyd joins the cast directly from the Broadway company of Merrily We Roll Along, where she made her Broadway debut earlier this year while simultaneously completing her senior year at the University of Michigan. She’ll take a break from rehearsals to return to Ann Arbor, Michigan and graduate from college.

Lorna Courtney, the show’s Tony Award nominated original ‘Juliet,’ will play her final performance in the Broadway company on May 12, 2024. Courtney has been with the show for more than two years, playing ‘Juliet’ in the show’s North American Premiere in Toronto in 2022 and originating the role on Broadway, earning a 2023 Tony Award nomination for her performance.

A new block of tickets for & JULIET is now on sale, with tickets available through January 12, 2025 at andjulietbroadway.com.

In addition to Boyd, the current cast includes Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. & JULIET is currently playing an encore production in Australia, and will soon be seen around the globe with upcoming productions in the UK (July 2024), a North American Tour (September 2024) and Germany (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com