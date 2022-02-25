May Carnegie Hall Performances By Mariinsky Orchestra With Valery Gergiev Cancelled

Carnegie Hall announced today that its upcoming performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev-scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4-have been cancelled due to recent world events as well as ongoing challenges related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

These concerts will not be rescheduled. Patrons who purchased tickets for these performances with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue by June 30, 2022 for a full refund.

Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.