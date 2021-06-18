Mauricio Martinez to Host Upcoming Bryant Park Picnic Performances Featuring Adrienne Warren & More

Mauricio Martinez ( ) will appear in-person to introduce a number of major events as part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances, starting on this Friday June 18 with the New York City Opera's Pride in the Park event. He'll return on July 30 for a performance with Adrienne Warren presented by Carnegie Hall and on September 10 for a presentation by the Classical Theatre of Harlem. Mauricio will also join us for the final show of the Picnic Performances season on September 20 with a performance by musician Chris Thile with special guests, celebrating the 100 year anniversary of The Town Hall. All of these shows are available to livestream via Bryant Park's website and social media, thanks to generous support from Bank of America. That livestream is viewable here: https://bryantpark.org/programs/picnic-performances-livestreams On Your Feet!

. All events are free to attend at Bryant Park (doors at 5:30pm, show at 7:00pm) but attendees must show proof of COVID vaccination or an immediately recent negative test to attend. Additional restrictions may apply, please visit https://bryantpark.org/series/bryant-park-picnics for the most up-to-date information about entry protocol. Complete Bryant Park Picnic Performances schedules and information are available at https://bryantpark.org/picnics

More info on the individual performances:





Friday, June 18 at 7PM



New York CIty Opera: Pride in the Park

New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ Pride concert will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by a quartet of stars from City Opera's Pride Series. We will close this performance with a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019. Come celebrate Pride in Bryant Park with New York City Opera!





Friday, July 30 at 7PM



Carnegie Hall Citywide: Adrienne Warren and Friends

Adrienne Warren's "earth-moving gifts" (The Washington Post) will dazzle you the moment she steps on stage. Her incandescent portrayal of the legendary rock and roll star Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Hear her with some of her closest musical friends in this not-to-be-missed concert.





Friday, September 10 at 7PM



Classical Theatre of Harlem

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) provides theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs in Harlem and beyond. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has prioritized opportunity and access in the theatrical arts: onstage, backstage, in its administration, board, and audience. By leading with diversity, equity and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most racially, generationally and socio-economically diverse theatre audiences in New York City. CTH engages with Harlem residents, businesses, schools, and community-based organizations, to directly benefit 18,000 people each year. In fact, CTH is the only professional theatre company above 96th Street dedicated to the classical canon, revivals, new works and musicals.





Monday, September 20 at 7PM



The Town Hall presents a 100th Anniversary Concert: Chris Thile with band + special guests

MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter Chris Thile, who The Guardian calls "that rare being: an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical," and NPR calls a "genre-defying musical genius," is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion). With his broad outlook, Thile creates a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike, giving the listener "one joyous arc, with the linear melody and vertical harmony blurring into a single web of gossamer beauty" (New York Times). Most recently, Chris recorded Laysongs, out June 4, 2021 on Nonesuch. The Town Hall's centennial concert in Bryant Park commences the storied hall's centennial season. The evening, hosted by Chris Thile, will pay tribute to the great artists and art forms that the hall nurtured and introduced to New York City. Known for being at the vanguard, the Town Hall held the concert hall debuts of many great artists like Marian Anderson, Isaac Stern, Billie Holiday, Glenn Gould, Leontyne Price, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Coretta Scott King and João Gilberto, among others. From 1935- 1956, The Town Hall hosted America's Town Meeting of the Air, one of the first of the radio "talk shows," a program which featured guests, scholars, and experts who discussed important issues of the day. Over its two decade run, the program's guests included Eleanor Roosevelt, Langston Hughes, Earl Browder, Senator Joseph McCarthy, Carl Sandburg, Pearl Buck and Mary McLeod Bethune.