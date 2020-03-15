Matthew Broderick's Sister 'On the Road to a Full Recovery' From COVID-19

Matthew Broderick has shared that his sister, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, is "on the road to a full recovery."

Broderick told Deadline, "My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet. I'm happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai."

Janet Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and has been treated for "severe form of pneumonia."

"Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me," Broderick told her church in a statement that All Saints released. "I so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn."

