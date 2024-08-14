Photos: Mattel Reveals Full Collection of WICKED Dolls; Now Available to Pre-Order

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mattel has unveiled the new line of Wicked dolls inspired by the characters from the highly anticipated musical movie coming this November.

The recently announced Glinda and Elphaba singing dolls are joined by a full collection of fashion dolls featuring signature looks from Ariana Grande’s Glinda, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, and Marissa Bode’s Nessarose.

The Elphaba Singing Doll will be available exclusively at Target, with the rest of the Wicked doll collection available to purchase at major retailers and Mattel Shop for an SRP between $24.99 and $39.99. The dolls will hit shelves on October 1.

Take a look at the lineup below!

Universal Pictures’ Wicked Elphaba Fashion Doll

$24.99 | 4Y+ | Available at retailers for pre-order beginning 8/14; in stores 10/1|

"There’s no one quite like Elphaba! Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Elphaba fashion doll captures the heart of sisterhood from the movie. Dressed in her removable movie-inspired fashion, school bag, and signature hat, Elphaba can strike dynamic poses with flexibility at the torso, elbows, wrists, and knees. Elphaba also features her iconic look with true-to-movie details, like her long, braided hair and green skin."

Universal Pictures’ Wicked Glinda Fashion Doll

$24.99 | 4Y+ | Available at retailers for pre-order beginning 8/14; in stores 10/1|

"The most popular girl in Oz is here! Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Glinda fashion doll captures the heart of sisterhood from the movie. Dressed in her removable true-to-movie fashion with clutch bag, necklace, and hairclips, Glinda can strike dynamic poses with flexibility at the torso, elbows, wrists, and knees. She also features the character’s true-to-movie details and long, blonde hair."

Universal Pictures’ Wicked Nessarose Fashion Doll

$24.99 | 4Y+ | Available at retailers for pre-order beginning 8/14; in stores 10/1

"Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Nessarose fashion doll captures the heart of sisterhood from the movie! Nessarose doll features her manual, golden wheelchair with ornate details throughout and wears a removable outfit with detailed texture prints and red trim, accessorized with classic, jeweled slippers. With flexibility at the torso, elbows, wrists, and knees, Nessarose has the character’s true-to-movie details and her brown, curly hair for posing fun. "

Watch the doll reveal with Nessarose actress Marissa Bode!

A sweet & special moment of our Nessarose doll reveal ? #WickedWednesday pic.twitter.com/8xKJt9etlZ — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) August 14, 2024

Universal Pictures' Wicked Deluxe Glinda Fashion Doll

$39.99 | 4Y+ | Available at retailers for pre-order beginning 8/14; in stores 10/1

"Inspired by Universal Pictures' Wicked, the deluxe Glinda fashion doll captures her iconic magical look! Glinda is embellished in her voluminous, ruffled pink ballgown with iridescent foil bubble details, ready to mesmerize the Land of Oz. Glinda the Good Witch doll has her wand and tiara. Her full blonde hair is styled in curls, and statement earrings complement and capture her premium look. With 11 points of articulation, Glinda doll can be posed for imaginative storytelling and dynamic display."

Universal Pictures’ Wicked Deluxe Elphaba Fashion Doll

$39.99 | 4Y+ | Available at retailers for pre-order beginning 8/14; in stores 10/1

"Inspired by the film Wicked from Universal, the deluxe Elphaba fashion doll captures her most magical look from the movie! Elphaba is adorned with a dramatic cape that sweeps over her beautiful sheer black dress with purple undertones and the signature boots in which she traverses the Land of Oz. Capturing a true-to-movie look, the Wicked Witch of the West styles her long braided hair into a low ponytail and has her iconic hat, broom, and satchel. With 11 points of articulation, Elphaba doll can be posed for imaginative storytelling and dynamic display."

Universal Pictures' Wicked Singing Elphaba Fashion Doll

$24.99 | 4Y+ | Available exclusively at Target for pre-order beginning 8/18; in stores 10/1

"Sing along with Elphaba! Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the singing Elphaba fashion doll captures the heart of empowerment and defying the odds. Press the button to hear clips from her iconic song, “Defying Gravity”. The Shiz University student wears a removable, soft black gown accessorized with her signature pointed hat and chunky heeled shoes. Long, braided hair and her green skin complete the movie-inspired look."

Universal Pictures' Wicked Singing Glinda Fashion Doll

$24.99 | 4Y+ | Available at retailers for pre-order beginning 8/14; in stores 10/1

"The most popular girl in Oz is here, and she’s ready to sing! Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the singing Glinda fashion doll captures the lovable, memorable moment from the film. Press the button and sing along with clips of her iconic song, “Popular”. The kind-hearted character wears a removable, soft pink gown accessorized with hairclips and shoes. Her long, blonde hair completes the movie look for endless styling fun!"

Watch Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande see their singing dolls for the first time HERE.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.