Master Pianists Headline April at 92Y

April at 92Y offers an exceptionally rich lineup of keyboard masters in smart and intriguing programs. Pierre-Laurent Aimard opens the month with a pair of recitals under the rubric "Beethoven and the Avant-Garde," connecting the composer with Schoenberg and Stockhausen (April 2), then Sweelinck, George Benjamin, and Berg (April 4).

Garrick Ohlsson concludes his journey through the complete solo piano works of Brahms with the composer's first and last published works in the genre, Op. 1 and Op. 119 (April 26). Meanwhile, Angela Hewitt's Bach Odyssey reaches its eleventh installment, juxtaposing miniatures and expansive essays (April 30). Shai Wosner joins musicians of the New York Philharmonic in a rare Mahler chamber work, his Piano Quartet in A Minor, along with Schumann's Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47 (April 5).

Contemporary and 20th-century pieces come together in Pedja Muzijevic's program, which ranges from Scarlatti to Satie, Cage, and Philip Glass (April 17). And newcomer Nicolas Namoradze, winner of the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition, brings a selection of études by Scriabin, York Bowen, and himself (April 3).

Also in April: a chamber orchestra version of Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde, performed by mezzo-soprano Alice Coote and tenor Anthony Dean Griffey with Orpheus (April 7); French-Canadian cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras makes his 92Y debut in solo works by Bach, Britten, and Kodály (April 22); and celebrated guitarist Pepe Romero in a 75th-birthday recital featuring works by Bach and legendary Flamenco guitarist Augustín Castellón, known as "Sabicas" (April 25).

Tickets for all performances are available at 92Y.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You