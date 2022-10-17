Masks will no longer be required inside Carnegie Hall.

Carnegie Hall released the following message:

Since the start of the pandemic, our team has worked with leading medical and public health experts to assess and adjust our guidelines, working toward creating the safest environment possible for all. The health and safety of everyone coming to Carnegie Hall remains our top priority.

With vaccines, boosters, and antiviral treatments now widely available, we have been advised that it is no longer necessary to require audience members to wear masks. Effective October 24, masking at Carnegie Hall will be encouraged, but optional. Audience members who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so.

As of July 2022, all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City adopted a "mask optional" policy.