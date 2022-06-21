Broadway Theatres Will Be 'Mask Optional' Starting July 1

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award® Ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall. We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science and will announced in mid-July. Come join us on Broadway with more than 30 shows performing this summer!

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.