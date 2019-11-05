Marya Warshaw Joins Mount Tremper Arts Board Of Directors
Mount Tremper Arts (MTA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marya Warshaw to its Board of Directors. Warshaw joins the organization's leadership of artists and advisors to support performing artists in the creation of new work. She recently became a full time Hudson Valley resident, and has vast experience in MTA's core programs of residencies, public presentations, and community engagement.
Warshaw is the Founding Executive/Artistic Director of BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, an organization she led for nearly thirty years. During that time, she oversaw its wide slate of programming, strategy, and development. She has been awarded the John Dewey Public Service Award from Bard College, two New York Dance & Performance Awards ("Bessies") for outstanding service to the field of dance, and by the LAMBDA Independent Democrats of Brooklyn for her support of LGBTQ Artists. Warshaw is currently a consultant for non-profit arts organizations and individual artists.
"Marya's impact on the dance field cannot be overstated. She has been a fierce advocate for inclusion long before other organizations made it a priority. Her unwavering support of artists - both through BAX's programs and her own mentorship - is an ideal to which we strive. We're honored to have her leadership and expertise as Mount Tremper Arts looks towards the next period of sustainability and inclusion," Board President Martha Sherman.
Warshaw is the first new Board member appointed since 2017, when Crystal Wei became Executive Director. Co-founded by artists Mathew Pokoik and Aynsley Vandenbroucke, MTA is an incubator and laboratory space for 300+ artists and collaborators annually through its residency programs, Watershed Laboratory presentation season, and community engagement programs throughout the Catskills.
