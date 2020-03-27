Mary Bridget Davies Gives Concert to 150,000 Fans From Her Living Room

As with all performers, Mary Bridget Davies' upcoming tour dates were either cancelled or rescheduled. However, the Tony Award Nominee and her record company, Broadway Records decided that the show must go on! The album, Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs Of Jerry Ragovoy was still released on March 22nd despite the unfortunate events surrounding the date. Davies gave her first VIRTUAL concert and will begin a virtual tour - direct from her living room. Davies will also raise funds for performing arts venues and performance organizations affected by the virus Pandemic.

On March 25th, amidst the uncertainty of the virus Pandemic, Mary Bridget Davies performed a virtual happy-hour concert via the official Janis Joplin Facebook page to give her (and Janis) fans a little break from these challenging times. The event reached 150,000 people within two hours!

Not only was Davies able to perform some Janis classics, but she was able to share music from the new album, Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs Of Jerry Ragovoy. Jerry Ragovoy, passed away in 2011 and was the legendary songwriter behind Joplin classics like "Piece Of My Heart" and "Cry Baby". The success of the broadcast prompted her producer and manager, TJ Armand along with her record label, Broadway Records to consider this as a fund-raising opportunity for many venues and organizations who are struggling with canceled shows. The Tony Nominee feels that there's, literally, nothing better and more rewarding to do than using her voice to sing for those organizations who need help, while doing what she loves to do best: Performing!

Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy features a standout assortment of unreleased archival songs such as "Master Of Disguise" and the recently released track "The Right Of Way", which debuted last October. The album also includes new arrangements of classics such as "As Long As I Have You", "Move Me No Mountain", "Don't Compromise Yourself", "Getting In My Way", and a stunning reinvention of "Stay With Me", originally recorded by Lorraine Ellison and reintroduced by Bette Midler in the 1979 film, The Rose. The next featured track, "As Long As I Have You" will be released by Broadway Records in conjunction with the album, and offers a smart twist on the song by keeping the gender pronouns consistent and making the "you" of the song Davies herself - a clever and insightful take on the concept of self-love.

March 25th Concert Event:

Facebook.com/JanisJoplin

Album links:

https://www.broadwayrecords.com/pop-rock/mary-bridget-davies-stay-with-me-the-reimagined-songs-of-jerry-ragovoy

https://open.spotify.com/album/4ulm5LsL7QbMftQwi6IufQ?si=9-kQ-_yNQ2C75Bakenht8Q





