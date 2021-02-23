Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Announces 2020-2021 Nominees

Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards has announced its 2020-2021 nominees.

"500+ composers from more than 50 countries registered for the competition" said Betsy Walters & Peter H. Gistelinck, Co-Founding Board Members of the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards.

The enduring legacy of one of America's most decorated composers has been the basis for launching the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent.

Following its tremendous success in 2019, the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards expanded the competition categories to enable musicians to apply in the following musical genres: Composition for Musical Theatre, Film/Media Scoring, Classical Composition and Jazz Composition. Composers worldwide will be eligible to compete in categories for Youth (under 18) and Emerging Composers (pre-professional composers aged 18+) for sponsored in-kind and cash prize packages.

Composers from around the world were eligible and encouraged to compete, by registering online. "We are so grateful and humbled by the immense, diverse and extremely successful participation of composers in all music genres worldwide" said Betsy Walters and Peter H. Gistelinck, Co-Founding Board members of the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards. "We are thrilled that especially in these challenging times we are able to make a difference in memory of the legendary Marvin Hamlisch".

Today, the nominees for the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards were announced in the following categories:

FILM/MEDIA SCORING (EMERGING DIVISION)

Matthieu Lechowski, France

Ádám Lipták, Austria

Alvaro Camara Lopez, Spain

Théo Schmitt, United States

Seth Stone, United States

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION)

Lise Borel, France

Daniel Grotino, France

Alla Lowery, United States

Maksim Markov and Igor Sviridov, Russian Federation

Felipe Portinho, Brasil

JAZZ COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION)

Tomer George Cohen, Israel

Claire Cope, United Kingdom

Edgar Ibarra, Mexico

Patrick Lui, Hong Kong

Luca Poletti, Italy

MUSICAL THEATRE COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION)

Josh Ben-Ami and James Salem, United States

Austin Gatus, United States

Charlie Romano and Will Wegner, United States

Caitlin Thomas, Leonia, United States

Joshua Vranas, Brooklyn, United States

FILM/MEDIA SCORING (YOUTH DIVISION)

Thomas Boulousis, Greece

Matthew Caren, United States

Isabella Dussias, United States

Ethan Lieber, United Kingdom

Sydney Wang, United States

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION)

Matthew Caren, United States

Isabelle Kramar, United States

Luca Pasquini, United States

Nathan Rihani, United States

Noah Tan, United States

JAZZ COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION)

Will Everitt, United Kingdom

MUSICAL THEATRE COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION)

Isabella Dussias, United States

Danielle Wu, United States

The actual 2020-2021 awards ceremony is planned for Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 7pm EST and will be broadcasted live on YouTube at www.hamlischawards.tv.

The International Distinguished Members of the Jury who will select the winners in each category are David Bergman, Daniel Capelletti, Dan Carlin, Richard Danielpour, Todd Ellison, Raul Esparza, Maria Friedman, John Frizzell, Bill Gaden, Sheldon Harnick (Honorary), Antonio Hart, Sean Jones, John Koutselinis, Dr. Patricio Molina, Starr Parodi, Dr. Ronald Sadoff, Paul Shaffer, John Simpkins and Julius Tolentino.

The line-up of Celebrity Presenters will be announced in the week of March 8, 2021.