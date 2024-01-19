Marty Lauter And More Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB; Additional Casting Announced

In addition to Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will also star two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,' and more.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Marty Lauter And More Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB; Additional Casting Announced

Additional casting has been announced for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Academy Award and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne in his Olivier Award-winning performance as ‘The Emcee' and introducing Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles.' The production is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Scutt.

The cast of Cabaret will also include Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,' Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,' Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,' Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,' Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,' David Merino as ‘Lulu,' Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,' MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,' and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.' Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

Casting for the Prologue company of Cabaret, the dancers and musicians who welcome visitors to the world of the Kit Kat Club, will be announced shortly.

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will also star two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,' Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Cliff Bradshaw,' Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,' Natascia Diaz as ‘Fraulein Kost/Fritzie,' and Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig.'

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team is transforming the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Patrons can upgrade their experience at the Kit Kat Club with exclusive dining or drinks packages that allow them to soak up the pre-show atmosphere. These various upgrades offer unparalleled service and unique experiences in the heart of the Kit Kat Club. Drinks can be enjoyed before and during the show, while food will be cleared shortly before the performance begins, ensuring uninterrupted and unmissable views of Cabaret. For a complete menu and more information on the upgrade packages, please visit www.kitkat.club/upgrade.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don't Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.

When Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first began performances in November 2021, it electrified London's West End with critics calling it “a kill-for-a-ticket theatrical triumph” (The Telegraph). The production went on to win a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. Now entering its third smash year, the West End production of Cabaret currently stars Jake Shears as ‘The Emcee,' and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as ‘Sally Bowles.'

The 2021 Original London Cast Recording of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne and recorded during a live performance is available on Decca Records as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit https://cabaret.lnk.to/ListenNow.




RELATED STORIES

1
Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Photo
Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

Get ready to come to the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! check out photos of the new Broadway marquee at the August Wilson Theatre!

2
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Get the latest updates on the cast of Broadway's Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, including Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried. Find out when the show is opening and how long it will be running.

3
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

More casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! Two-time Tony Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Bebe Neuwirth will play ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award® nominee Steven Skybell will play ‘Herr Schultz'.

4
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale to catch Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and two-time Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’ and Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Plus, check out all new photos of the two stars!

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle VisageFull Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024
Photos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZPhotos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZ
Video: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On BroadwayVideo: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On Broadway

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You