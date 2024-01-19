Marty Lauter And More Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB; Additional Casting Announced

Additional casting has been announced for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Academy Award and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne in his Olivier Award-winning performance as ‘The Emcee' and introducing Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles.' The production is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Scutt.

The cast of Cabaret will also include Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,' Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,' Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,' Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,' Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,' David Merino as ‘Lulu,' Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,' MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,' and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.' Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

Casting for the Prologue company of Cabaret, the dancers and musicians who welcome visitors to the world of the Kit Kat Club, will be announced shortly.

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will also star two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,' Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Cliff Bradshaw,' Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,' Natascia Diaz as ‘Fraulein Kost/Fritzie,' and Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig.'

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team is transforming the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Patrons can upgrade their experience at the Kit Kat Club with exclusive dining or drinks packages that allow them to soak up the pre-show atmosphere. These various upgrades offer unparalleled service and unique experiences in the heart of the Kit Kat Club. Drinks can be enjoyed before and during the show, while food will be cleared shortly before the performance begins, ensuring uninterrupted and unmissable views of Cabaret. For a complete menu and more information on the upgrade packages, please visit www.kitkat.club/upgrade.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don't Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.

When Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first began performances in November 2021, it electrified London's West End with critics calling it “a kill-for-a-ticket theatrical triumph” (The Telegraph). The production went on to win a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. Now entering its third smash year, the West End production of Cabaret currently stars Jake Shears as ‘The Emcee,' and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as ‘Sally Bowles.'

The 2021 Original London Cast Recording of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne and recorded during a live performance is available on Decca Records as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit https://cabaret.lnk.to/ListenNow.