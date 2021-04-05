Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Martha Graham Dance Company Announces Special Martha Matinee, April 10

The matinee will also include a recent performance of Prelude to Action starring the women of today's Graham Company.

Apr. 5, 2021  
The April Martha Matinee starts the countdown to GrahamFest95, the three-day virtual celebration of the Company's 95th anniversary taking place April 30-May 2. The matinee will feature the earliest known footage of Graham dancing, rare footage of Graham coaching young Company members in Lamentation, and over 50 archival photos from Graham's childhood through the early years of her revolution in dance.

The matinee will also include a recent performance of Prelude to Action starring the women of today's Graham Company. Oliver Tobin, Director of Martha Graham Resources, will host the live chat. The matinee will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 2:30pm.

Tickets are $7 for Patreon members. Single tickets are available for $10. All Martha Graham Dance Company events are available starting at $3 per month via Patreon. Membership packages are available at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance.

To purchase tickets for the matinee and for more information about GrahamFest95, visit: www.marthagraham.org.


