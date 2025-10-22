Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Dream Role in All-Women HAMILTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mariska Hargitay is ready for Broadway. In a new interview with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, the Law & Order: SVU alum shared her "hardcore" love for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, revealing that she has seen the show 27 times- sometimes without a ticket.

"When people say, 'When did you know you were famous?' I go, 'When I would call Hamilton or just show up to the theater, [and] they bring a chair and put it in the audience... I don't even have to have a ticket!"

She went on to share her aspirations of joining the production in a gender-bent version of the show. "I wanna do Broadway. I want to be in an all-women Hamilton." Her dream role? "I think I might be Aaron Burr...I feel like I could get the rage...The only problem is one thing: I can't sing!" Watch the video to see her and Poehler fangirl over the show.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, and Leslie Odom, Jr. is now reprising his role as Aaron Burr through November 26.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas