Marisha Wallace Will Perform DREAMGIRLS Encore on Clubhouse

The 'Broadway's Finest' Effie is back for an encore of "And I'm Telling You."

Mar. 1, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the hit musical Dreamgirls was live streamed in four unique performances on the Clubhouse app over the weekend. Approximately 8K people tuned in to listen to the all-star casts, one of which -The Broadway's Finest- trended #4 on US Twitter.

Tomorrow, March 2 (2pm EST) Marisha Wallace is back by popular demand to perform an encore performance of "And I'm Telling You" on the Clubhouse app. Join the ON BROADWAY club for entry.

The four casts will include performances by Marisha Wallace, Raena White, Alex Newell, Jelani Remy, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Christina Raé, Tickwanya Jones, Angel White, Liyah Orielle, Gerald Caesar and many more!

Dreamgirls is a Broadway musical, with music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen. Based on the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, the musical follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.


