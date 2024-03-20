Marisha Wallace Evicted From CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marisha Wallace has left the Big Brother house.

The Olivier Award-nominated West End star was the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the competition, just days before the season finale on Friday.

Other contestants this season included Sharon Osbourne, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and more. New episodes air on ITV1 at 9:00 pm GMT.

Wallace was recently notified on the show that she was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the immersive London revival of Guys & Dolls. While she originally was not going to find out about the nomination until she left the competition, Big Brother bent the rules to let her know. Watch her reaction here.

Since there was no music allowed in the Big Brother house, Wallace branded herself as a "walking, talking musical," volunteering to be the human "jukebox" of the house. Watch her sing "And I Am Telling You" from Dreamgirls upon her entry here.

Watch her exit here:

Aside from her acclaimed performances is Guys & Dolls and Dreamgirls, Wallace is best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

In 2022, she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.