Video: Watch Marisha Wallace's Reaction to Olivier Award Nomination on BIG BROTHER

Marisha Wallace faced two big nominations on last night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The Guys & Dolls alum was finally notified about her Olivier Award nomination for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the hit revival of the classic musical. Several days into her time on the competition series, Wallace has been shut out from the outside world and was not originally going to be informed about the nod.

However, Big Brother has since reversed their decision and revealed the news during last night's episode. During a carnival in the Big Brother garden, Wallace spun a wheel of fortune machine. Upon receiving her fortune, she reads out a note that stated: "There are exciting things ahead, on Sunday 14th April, you will be sitting at the Olivier Awards as a nominee."

watch as Wallace is embraced by her fellow house guests when she receives the news.

The moment Marisha has been waiting for #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/3xYKskCnMy — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 14, 2024

Following the reveal, Wallace was then tasked with sharing which fellow contestant she would like to nominate to be eliminated from the game. She decides on The Traitors US alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who has been a close friend to her throughout the game.

Visibly upset after sharing the news with her close ally, Wallace maintained that the reason for the nomination was that she did not see herself winning the game if Cülcüloğlu was still competing against her. She is later comforted by Fern Britton, who ensures that Wallace still celebrates her Olivier nomination for her acclaimed performance.

We all need a hype girl like Fern ❤️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/5rfqXqg5ib — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 14, 2024

Aside from her acclaimed performance as Miss Adelaide, Wallace is best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Her performance as Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre also earned her a Best Musical Performance nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. In 2022, she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.